Ex-Cal QB Davis Webb Signs With Giants

Former Cal quarterback Davis Webb is back with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him in the third round in 2017.

Webb signed a futures contract this week with the Giants, whose new head coach, Bill Daboll, is familiar with Webb because he was the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator the past four years.

Webb spent the past three seasons in the Bills organization, mostly on the practice squad, but he did get the first regular-season game action of his NFL career in the 2021 season, taking four snaps in the closing minutes of the Bills 45-17 victory over the Jets. He knelt down for the final two plays of the game, giving him a career rushing total of minus-3 yards.

A futures contract is the same as a regular active-roster contract, except that it does take effect until the start of the next League Year in March.

The futures-contract player will participate in preseason workouts and practices, but it does not guarantee the player a spot on the active roster for the upcoming regular season.

Webb will not compete for a starting job with the Giants, who are committed to Daniel Jones as their starter, but Webb has a shot at being Jones’ backup on the active roster. The Giants’ backup quarterbacks performed poorly in 2021 when Jones was sidelined with injuries.

When Webb was drafted by the Giants in 2017, there were thoughts that he might back up Eli Manning and possibly succeed Manning as the starter when Manning retired.

On November 28, 2017, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo announced that Geno Smith would replace Manning as the starter and that Webb would get playing time before the end of the season. But McAdoo was fired before the season ended, Manning became the starter again and Webb did not play that season. Webb was cut in favor of Kyle Lauletta in 2018.

Webb, 27, played his final college season at Cal under Sonny Dykes in 2016 after playing his previous three seasons at Texas Tech. He threw 37 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions in 2016 for the Bears, who finished 5-7 that season.

