Damien Moore Named Cal Starting Running Back, Ryan Glover No. 2 QB

Golden Bears release depth chart for opener and there are a few surprises.

Cal released its Week 1 depth chart on Tuesday and graduate transfer Ryan Glover has been named the Bears’ No. 2 quarterback behind senior starter Chase Garbers.

That was far less a surprise than the news that sophomore Damien Moore has won the starting running back assignment over senior incumbent Christopher Brooks.

Moore had a breakout performance against Stanford last season, rushing for 121 yards in the Bears' Big Game defeat. Brooks, who changed his named from Christopher Brown Jr., this offseason, rushed for more than 900 yards in 2019 but was limited by injury to 21 carries last season.

The Bears brought Glover onto the roster this summer in order to provide some experience alongside Garbers, so his ascension to the No. 2 spot is what the coaching staff envisioned.

Glover wasn’t cleared to begin practicing until less than two weeks ago but he played in 22 games at his two previous stops at Penn and Western Carolina, giving him a built-in edge over the Bears’ younger QBs.

Sophomore Zach Johnson, who emerged from spring ball as the No. 2 before Glover's arrival on campus, has yet to play in a college game. He is now No. 3 on the depth chart, holding off freshman Kai Millner for that spot.

Cal opens its season Saturday night at home against Nevada.

One other surprise is that Kekoa Crawford, Cal's leading receiver last season, is listed as only a co-starter along with Monroe Young at one of the three wide receiver spots. The "or" between Young and Crawford on the depth chart suggests that either could be in the starting lineup for the game against Nevada.

There were really no other major surprises on the two-deep, although we got some clarity on the offensive and defensive lines.

Redshirt junior Matthew Cindric is listed as the starting center over redshirt sophomore Brian Driscoll, replacing returning starter Michael Saffell, who retired in July because of medical reasons. Cindric and Driscoll had shared first-team reps throughout camp.

Redshirt sophomore Ben Coleman, whose improvement coach Justin Wilcox discusses in the video above, nailed down the left guard spot. Driscoll will serve as backup at both center and left guard and is sure to see significant playing time.

The rest of the starting O-line includes redshirt junior left tackle Will Craig, junior right guard McKade Mettauer and sixth-year senior right tackle Valentino Daltoso.

Sophomore Stanley McKenzie, a 6-foot-2, 340-pounder native of Hawaii, has won the starting nose guard spot. McKenzie suffered a tough personal loss two weeks ago with the death of his father, Tony, after a battle with COVID-19.

Sophomores Jaedon Roberts and Ricky Correia, also both 300-pounders, are listed as Nos. 2 and 3 at nose guard.

Every other starting position on defense is as expected, with seven seniors listed as starters, including Josh Drayden at nickel.

Here is Cal's Week 1 depth chart:

Cover photo of Ryan Glover during his days at Penn by Hunter Martin

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo