Jared Goff Named Rams Starter; Cal QB Matchup Vs. Aaron Rodgers Is On

The two ex-Golden Bears will face off for only the second time, and Goff might wear gloves this time

The Los Angeles Rams' quarterback mystery ended Thursday, and the all-Cal quarterback matchup is on for Saturday in Green Bay.

Rams quarterback John Wolford has been ruled out of Saturday's NFL playoff game against the Packers because of the neck injury he suffered in last week's game. As a result, Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed on Thursday that former Cal quarterback Jared Goff will get the start for the Rams against the Packers and another ex-Cal quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

The two ex-Golden Bears have been matched up only once before, and that was a 29-27 victory for the Rams in 2018 when Goff outplayed Rodgers.

Whether Goff, who had thumb surgery on Dec. 28 and did not start last week's game against Seattle, would have been the starter on Saturday if Wolford had been healthy remains an open question. That ticklish issue will no doubt arise after Saturday's game whether the Rams win or lose.

McVay said Thursday that Goff looks a lot better throwing the football this week than he did last week.

"The further you get away from that [surgery], the more normal -- I know he's been pain-free, but the more functionality from the thumb surgery and feeling like yourself as far as getting a grip, throwing the football and doing all the things that position entails from a ball-handling aspect," McVay said

Here is McVay talking to the media Thursday about having Goff be the starter against the Packers

Goff agreed that his thumb is progressing, admitting that there is still some soreness at times, "but nothing that's hindering me in any way."

Goff also wore gloves during practice Thursday and said he is considering wearing a glove on his throwing hand on Saturday. Goff wore a glove one other time when the team played in Denver and noted that a glove can help with the grip on a football.

Cal fans may remember a 2013 game at Oregon when the heavy rains gave Goff so much trouble gripping the ball that he was replaced after five possessions in lopsided loss to the Ducks. The conditions in Green Bay are not expected to be like that, with a high of 35 degrees with a chance of snow for Saturday afternoon.

Here is Goff's Thursday press conference:

The delay before naming Goff the starter for Saturday suggests McVay was seriously considering starting Wolford if he had been healthy. Asked Thursday whether he was irked that there was uncertainty about who would be the starting quarterback on Saturday, Goff said simply, "No."

Although Goff outplayed Rodgers in their only previous meeting two seasons ago, it would be a surprise if he does so again on Saturday. Rodgers seems like a shoo-in to win the MVP award, while Goff was in jeopardy of losing his starting job. Or so it seemed.

Goff had thumb surgery on Dec. 28 and missed the final regular-season game against the Cardinals. Wolford started that game, which represented Wolford's first appearance in an NFL regular season.

Goff thought he was well enough to play in last week's playoff game against the Seahawks, but Wolford got the start. Wolford sustained a neck injury on the Rams second possession, and Goff replaced him, going 9-for-19 with a touchdown in the Rams' 30-20 victory.

Initial reports early this week were that both Goff and Wolford would be ready to play against the Packers, and coach Sean McVay did not say whether Goff or Wolford would start Saturday. But Wolford did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday while Goff was a full participant both days.

Finally, on Thursday, it was determined that Wolford would not play Saturday, leaving the job to Goff. Blake Bortles will be the Rams' backup quarterback. McVay did say he was disappointed Wolford was unable to compete during practice this week, so this story is not over.

