Cal Football: WR Jeremiah Hawkins Enters Transfer Portal

Cal wide receiver Jeremiah Hawkin announced via twitter this week that he has entered the transfer portal.

Hawkins, who opted out of the 2020 season, played in 30 games, including two starts, since arriving at Cal. He has 31 career receptions for 313 yards and one touchdown. He also had 12 rushes for 10 yards and 10 kick returns for 271 yards.

Hawkins recently graduated from Cal, so he will be a graduate transfer if he winds up at another school, allowing him to be eligible immediately.

Entering the transfer portal does not require a person to transfer, and Hawkins techinically could decide to remain at Cal.

In 2019, Hawkins played in seven games for Cal and finished 10th on the team in receptions with seven for 66 yards. He was more productive in 2018, when he played in all 13 games and had 17 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball nine times for 12 yards that season.

As one of just four true freshmen who saw action for Cal in 2017, Hawkins played in 10 games and caught eight passes for 70 yards and also had two carries for four yards.

Hawkins committed to Cal in May 2016, when Sonny Dykes was the Bears' head coach.

It's unclear how much playing time Hawkins would receive in 2021 if he remains at Cal. Kekoa Crawford, the Bears' leading receiver in 2020, is a redshirt senior, but he could choose to return for another season since the 2020 season did not count against any player's eligibility. Makai Polk was a sophomore this past season and Nikko Remigio was a junior so both of those wide receivers are expected to return and get a lot of playing time. The Bears also had a number freshman wide receivers this season who could make an impact in 2021.

Hawkins is the uncle of former Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who now plays for the Atlanta Falcons.

