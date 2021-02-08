New Cal Aide Keith Heyward Lands at a Comfortable Port After Exiting Oregon

Cal's new outside linebackers coach has twice before worked with Justin Wilcox

On a Zoom call with reporters last week, new Cal outside linebackers coach Keith Heyward was facetiously asked whether he’d just be swapping houses with former Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

After all, the two have exchanged work addresses — Heyward coming to Berkeley from Oregon, DeRuyter moving to Eugene from Cal.

Heyward said finding a house is not part of his job description.

“My wife, Cameo, she’s the boss of he house. I just go there to sleep,” said Heyward, who has two school-age daughters, Kendyl and Kamryn. “(Cameo) will do all the arranging, picking where we will live and what school the girls go to and so forth.”

Cal coach Justin Wilcox has known Heyward for years — worked with him at both USC and Washington, where Wilcox was defensive coordinator. So hiring him two weeks ago to fill a vacancy on the defensive staff was “a quick conversation,” Wilcox said.

Heyward, 41, became interested in making a move after being bypassed for Oregon’s defensive coordinator assignment for a second time. Following the 2018 season, Ducks coach Mario Cristobal considered Heyward but hired Andy Avalos for the DC job. When Avalos left to become head coach at Boise State this offseason, Cristobal chose DeRuyter.

DeRuyter was Wilcox’s defensive coordinator for three seasons before Peter Sirmon was elevated to that position a year ago, leaving DeRuyter as co-coordinator.

Heyward called Wilcox a mentor and said coming to Cal “was kind of a a no-brainer.”

And then there’s the weather.

“No knock on the state of Oregon, where it’s raining right now. But it’s nice and sunny outside here. Definitely liking the blue sky.”

Heyward’s connection to Cal dates back to 1996, when he was a senior at Taft High in Woodland Hills. “Coming up here to Cal-Berkeley was my first unofficial visit when Na’il Benjamin was playing, back in the day,” he said, referencing the former Cal wide receiver.

Heyward wound up at Oregon State, where he started the final 35 games of his career and was an honorable mention All-Pac-10 cornerback as a senior in 2000 on a Beavers’ team that was 11-1, won the Fiesta Bowl and finished the season ranked No. 4 in the AP Top-25.

He played professional football with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (2001), the Scottish Claymores in NFL Europe (2002) and the Los Angeles Avengers in the Arena Football League (2004) before returning to Oregon State to begin his coaching career.

Keith Heyward, right, shows some hops while celebrating with Thomas Graham Jr. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA Today

Heyward’s coaching resume is impressive. He has . . .

— spent 14 of his 16 seasons coaching in the Pac-12

— coached in 12 bowl games in 16 years

— been with teams that appeared in the AP Top-25 at some point in 13 of 16 years

“I’ve known Keith a really long time. He’s an excellent football coach, and that’s the root of it,” Wilcox said. “Even more so, a super human being. He’s got great relationships with his players. I’ve seen that first hand.

“He’s a real humble guy, extremely smart, great teacher. We’re very fortunate that Keith has decided to join us. He’s had other opportunities — a number of them — and I’m really glad he’s here.”

Wilcox talks more about his relationship with Heyward in the video below.

Former Oregon safety Jevon Holland spoke to Heyward’s relationship with players when he posted this on social media after Heyward announced his move to Cal:

"He is not only a football coach but a LIFE coach. You were one of the most influential people at Oregon and my life. From recruiting to mentoring to coaching you've helped all of us become better men. Love you coach! Thank U!”

Heyward said he’s excited to be part of Cal’s defensive team.

“From afar, when you played Cal you always knew they were going to bring it and they were going to be really good defensively. When you have a defensive head coach, it’s going to be like that,” he said. “What I’ve observed and every time I was on the other side and going against Cal, everybody raved about how this was a really disciplined team.

“They play tough, they’re physical. I know what goes on and how it’s coached . . . it’s about how you’re teaching and how you’re playing the game. I know how Justin and coach Sirmon coach those guys and the expectations, so it’s no surprise to me they’ve had the defensive success that they’ve had.”

Heyward has devoted much of his professional career to coaching defensive backs, but is excited by the chance to branch out with outside linebackers.

Defensive line coach Andrew Browning is among the few on the staff with whom Heyward didn’t already have a previous relationship.

“I’m getting to know coach Browning,” he said. “He’s sharp and he’s somebody I’m going to be leaning on as far as techniques up there in the front.”

Heyward talks more in the video below about making the transition from coaching safeties to outside linebackers:

Heyward inherits a position group led by returning second and second-team All-Pac-12 pick Cameron Goode.

“I think I’ve got a great group of personalities,” he said. “I’m excited to work with them when we’re allowed.”

.

Cover photo of Keith Heyward courtesy of Oregon Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo