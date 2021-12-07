Senior Safety Elijah Hicks is Cal's Only First-Team All-Pac-12 Selection

Ten Golden Bears were chosen to the honorable mention list by the league's coaches.

Senior safety Elijah Hicks was named first-team All-Pac-12, the only Cal player recognized on either the first or second teams.

Hicks gives Cal a run of three straight seasons with a defensive back named to the All-Pac-12 first or second team. Cornerback Camryn Bynum was a first-team selection in 2020, while Bynum and Ashtyn Davis both were second-team picks in 2019.

Cal had 10 players named honorable mention:

— All-purpose/special teams Nick Alftin, R-Jr.

— LB Marqez Bimage, Sr.

— OL Matthew Cindric, R-Jr.

— OL Ben Coleman, R-So.

— QB Chase Garbers, R-Sr.

— LB Cameron Goode, R-Sr.

— DB Lu-Magia Hearns, III, Fr.

— OL McKade Mettauer, Jr.

— Return specialist Nikko Remigio, Sr.

— DL JH Tevis, R-Jr.

Something of a surprise that Goode, who had a productive season, was left off the first or second team.

USC wide receiver Drake London, who caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards in eight games before being sidelined by a season-ending injury, was voted by the league’s coaches as Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd was named the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year after collecting 106 tackles including 22 tackles for loss through the season. His teammate, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, was chosen as Defensive Freshman of the Year, and the Utes’ Kyle Whittingham was voted Coach of the Year for the second time in three seasons.

Cal cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns was honorable mention in the voting for Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura is the Offensive Freshman of the Year.

Hicks was honored by the league’s coaches for the first time in his career after he shared the Pac-12 lead with four forced fumbles, was the Cal leader with a career-best three interceptions and was second on the team with 72 tackles.

He also has been honored for his work in the community as a semifinalist for the 2021 Campbell Trophy, Jason Witten Collegiate Man Of The Year and Wuerffel Trophy.

Hicks, who played in all 54 possible games during his five-year career, finished his Cal days with 213 tackles, five interceptions, 14 pass breakups and six forced fumbles.

Here are the All-Pac-12 first and second teams:

All-Pac-12 football

