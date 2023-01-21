Skip to main content

Cal Transfer OLB Henry Ikahihifo Commits to San Jose State

Another ex-Golden Bears player heads to the Mountain West Conference
Cal transfer outside linebacker Henry Ikahihifo, who played in 10 games for the Brears in 2022, announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to San Jose State.

He becomes the latest Cal transfer to move on to the Mountain West Conference, joining running back Ashton Hayes (Nevada), tight end Keleki Latu (Nevada) and linebacker Patrick Hisatake (Hawaii).

The 6-foor-3, 260-pound Ikahihifo was the final signee in Cal’s 2022 spring recruiting class. He played in 10 games for the Bears this past season and recorded five tackles, including a 13-yard sack against UNLV. He did not have any tackles in the final four games of Cal;'s season.

San Jose State will be Ikahihifo's fourth stop since he graduated from Paraclete High School in Lancaster, Calif.

Ikahihifo began his college career as a tight end at Nevada, and he had seven catches for 37 yards and no touchdowns in 2019 and 2020.

He then transferred to College of the Canyons, where he was moved to defensive end. In his one junior college season in 2021, Ikahihifo had 32 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

He then came to Cal, hoping to help with the Golden Bears; pass rush, but he did not have the impact Cal was hoping for.

Ikahihifo has four relatives who spent time on NFL rosters, including former Stanford defensive lineman Sione Fua, who played four seasons (2011-2014) with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

