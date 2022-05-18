Cal Still in the Running for Highly Rated QB Jaden Rashada

Pittsburg High School star announced his top seven colleges, and the Golden Bears are one of them

Highly rated Pittsburg High School quarterback Jaden Rashada has not chosen his college yet, but Cal remains among the contenders.

Rashada, ranked as the nation's fifth-best quarterback prospect in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports, announced on social media on Tuesday that he has narrowed the field of schools he is considering to seven, and Cal is one of them.

The Golden Bears would love to keep the prized, 6-foot-4, 185-pound Rashada in the Bay Area, but they have some stiff competition. Besides Cal, Rashada's other six finalists are Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Mississippi and Miami.

Other schools who offered Rashada a scholarship but were eliminated from consideration include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan State, BYU, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, Washington, Utah, Arizona State and Houston.

The social media message in which Rashada announced his seven finalits also said that he plans to announce his college choice on June 18.

The 247 Sports website ranks Rashada as the nation's 29th-best prospect overall, while Rivals rates Rashada as the nation's No. 63 overall prospect in the class and the No. 7 pro-style quarterback.

Needless to say, landing Rashada would be a major boost to the Golden Bears program, even if it is just a one-in-seven chance. Cal assistant coach Burl Toler and Bill Musgrave have been the primary recruiters of Rashada.

Jaden Rashada game highlights:

Jaden Rashada camp highlights from March 2022:

Jaden Rashada interview from May 16, 2022:

