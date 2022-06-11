Cal Still in the Running for QB Jaden Rashada, Who Will Decide June 18

Five-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada from Pittsburg, Calif., is scheduled to announce his choice of a college one week from today, on June 18, and Cal is still among his seven finalists.

Rashada is ranked as the nation’s fifth-best quarterback in the class of 2023 and the country’s 29th-best prospect overall by 247Sports. The 247Sports Composite rankings place him seventh among quarterbacks in the class and 45th overall. Rivals ranks Rashada as the seventh-best pro-style quarterback and the 30th-best prospect overall.

Besides Cal, Rashada is considering Texas A&M, Florida, LSU, Mississippi, Oregon and Miami.

Rashada talks about the finalists in this May 27 interview, starting with Cal:

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Rashada made official visits to Texas A&M, LSU and Florida this past week, and he arrived in Las Vegas on Friday to participate in the Overtime 7-on-7 tournament. He is playing for the Miami Immortals.

Here is how 247Sports assessed his performance in Las Vegas.

"QB Jaden Rashada – If the Miami Immortals had beat Team TOA, then Rashada probably would have been tabbed as the top dog for the night. He too looked like a big-time quarterback prospect as he zipped the ball to all different levels with plenty of velocity and was accurate more times than not. The highlight sequence for Rashada came against Team TOA when he dropped back-to-back dimes on wheel routes. Ole Miss, Florida, Texas A&M and others are involved with Rashada, who plans to announce a commitment June 18."

Rashada’s father Harlen provided 247Sports with an assessment of his son’s interest in all seven finalists, and here is what Harlen Rashada had to say about Cal:

California: “Cal was like the second school to offer Jaden. Great relationship with Cal with the OC [Bill] Musgrave, and [wide receiver coach Burl] Toler has been his guy. It’s home. It’s right in the backyard. I think they’re on the up if they can continue to recruit well and he can help them build a class. I think Cal more than anything is relationship heavy and his heart is locally with Cal and the relationships with those guys.”

Cal has the local angle working for it, and Rashada is familiar with the Cal campus and the Bears football program. But he is looking at schools thoughout the country, including four in the Southeastern Conference. He told si.com’s All Gators that he has taken more than 10 flights in the past week. I don't know whether it's meaningful, but Mississippi last week received a commitment from Jaden Rashada's brother, Roman, a defensive back.

Click here and here for more highlights of Jaden Rashada

Here are some highlights from March 2022:

Some recent drills involving Rashada:

