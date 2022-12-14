Skip to main content

Cal Football: Oakland Prep Star Running Back Jaivian Thomas Commits to Bears

The McClymonds High senior rushed for 2,528 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

After losing three running backs to the transfer portal in recent weeks, Cal added a commitment at the position on Tuesday night from Jaivian Thomas of Oakland powerhouse McClymonds High School.

Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, does not have a star ranking by rivals.com, but he is listed as the Bears’ ninth commitment to the class of 2023 and he potentially fills a need to provide depth.

Thomas announced the news on his Twitter account. “I’m Staying HOME!!,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the coaches for this opportunity. Excited to get to work!”

Jaivian Thomas

Jaivian Thomas

Big schools ignored Thomas during the recruiting process and Cal apparently was the only Pac-12 program to show interest. The early national signing day is next Wednesday.

Thomas was prolific for McClymonds, rushing for 2,528 yards and 30 touchdowns this season, according to the East Bay Times, for a team that went 12-2 and reached the Division 2-AA state championship game.

In McClymonds’ 49-35 victory over Lemoore in the NorCal 2-AA championship game, Thomas ran for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Through the Warriors’ first 13 games, he averaged a whopping 14.5 yards per carry.

“It’s big for me to have the opportunity to play in the Pac-12,” Thomas told the newspaper via text. “Cal is a place filled with opportunities not only on the field, but also off of it.

“It’s great feeling to know that I can have many friends and family come support me.”

Thomas, who also played defensive back for McClymonds, had offers from Army, Idaho, Northern Colorado and Rice, according to Rivals. He also reportedly had the attention of San Jose State, Sacramento State and UC Davis.

He is Cal’s only running back commitment so far and will added needed depth at the position after the exit of Damien Moore, DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street.

The Bears return Jaydn Ott, who rushed for 897 yards and scored 10 touchdowns as a freshman this season. Also back are freshman Ashton Hayes, used primarily as a kick return specialist this season, and redshirt sophomore Ashton Stredick, who had three carries for 19 yards.

Cover photo of McClymonds High School running back Jaivian Thomas

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

