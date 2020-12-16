Cal OT Jake Curhan Accepts Invitation to Play in Hula Bowl

All-star game in Hawaii is still scheduled to be played; Curhan's acceptance suggests he will not return to Cal for 2021 season

Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan has accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl All-Star Game, which is scheduled to be held at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, January 31.

So far the game is still scheduled to played, although no fans will be allowed to attend.

Curhan is a redshirt senior, and his decision to accept an invitation to the Hula Bowl, as announced on the Hula Bowl twitter account on Tuesday, presumably indicates that Curhan has decided not to return to Cal next season. Because of the unsual circumstances of the 2020 season, the NCAA ruled that any player who participates in the 2020 season would not have a year of eligibility count against him. So current seniors could return in 2021 if they elect to do so.

Curhan was a four-year starter at Cal, although he was limited to just two starts this year as a result of contact-tracing procedures for virus-related issues that kept him out of two of the Bears' four games this season.

He was on the Outland Trophy watch list that was announced before the season began.

Two other Cal players -- linebacker Kuony Deng and cornerback Camryn Bynum -- have been invited to play in the Hula Bowl, although there is no word on whether either has accepted that invitation.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.