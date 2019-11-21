Highlights + One on One with Cal Commit Jake Muller

Cal has reeled in a truly unique football player.

The Golden Bears offense is in need of production at tight end ASAP, with just two touchdowns thrown to a tight end this year. This sort of lackluster production at such a difference-making position could be reflective of the overall strength of Cal's football recruiting.

Jake Muller has the classic "too athletic for his own good" feel to his game, with a healthy side serving of "people this big shouldn't ever be this high in the air". After he spends a few months in Cal's lifting/diet program, the additional weight should bode very well for him; at the very least protecting him from the Justin Flowe's of the world. Luckily for Cal, Jake could come in and contribute right away as a goalline mismatch.

“I came in to Capo as a receiver”, says the 6’5 230 pound specimen from Capistrano Valley High, “and I was built for tight end, but I never really learned how to play it until Curtis”.

Sean Curtis, head coach at Capistrano Valley located in Mission Viejo CA.

“For Jake, the sky is the limit. He is still growing into his body and mastering the skills associated with playing tight end. He played mostly wide receiver his entire career before I arrived at Capo, so his route running, hands, and speed are all exceptional for a guy his size.”

Jake's route running is as good as it gets for a tight end. He’s not just a big body lumbering downfield, and is a serious YAC threat too. He does hurl himself at smaller secondary on occasion. But at that size, who wouldn't?

“I was kind of just, a body for three years until I learned how to do it.”

The maturity of knowing that you don’t know must be a welcoming sign to Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin, in his third year out of Eastern Washington where he lit up FCS opponents for 10 years as head huncho.

The difference between Muller’s technique during his junior and senior season appeared in the form of bigger plays, and better blocks. (The first few plays in his highlight tape are from his senior season). As a former receiver, Muller is still inexperienced in the blocking part of his position, but is growing into a willing mauler in the secondary.

“Once I got used to doing it, I liked using my length and size so I actually enjoy it now.”.

The Golden Bears coaching staff like him in a flex wide receiver/tight end role, “so I’ll come in and do my part in the early downs than I’ll probably split out wide” says Muller.

As a former hooper, running a fade route is pretty much the same thing to him as boxing out for a rebound. The type of player Cal will use to elevate their aerial attack in the goal line. While the spread offense plague has begun to slow down, coaches are increasingly looking for diverse players, that can wear more than single hat. Players like Jalen Hurd, George Kittle, Mark Andrews raise their value by diversifying their skill set, keeping themselves on the field in many different alignments/schemes.

Check out Jake's highlights and see what I mean!