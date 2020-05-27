CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Football: How the Jamal Adams Situation Could Affect Ashtyn Davis

Jets strong safety Jamal Adams was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.Photo by Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

This is pure conjecture, but I’d be willing to bet that one person who is paying close attention to the Jamal Adams situation is former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis.

That’s because Davis’ situation with the New York Jets might be closely tied to Adams situation with the Jets.

Anybody with a passing interest in the Jets and the NFL knows there are a variety of reports surrounding Adams, a standout strong safety and perhaps the Jets’ best player.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract, and wants a long-term extension now, like a lot of players in the last year of their rookie deal get. The Jets are balking, creating a problem and generating rumors or news that Adams might get traded.

It’s a big story because Adams was a Pro Bowl selection in his second season in 2018 and a first-team All-Pro choice in his third season in 2019.

NJ.com reported that Adams should be traded now, listing four reasons why. 

USA Today speculated on which teams might be interested in Adams in a trade. 

The New York Daily News noted what oddsmakers are saying about Adams’ future. 

And NFL.com reported that Adams probably won’t be traded now and probably won’t get a contract extension either.

So what does all this have to do with Ashtyn Davis? Well, Davis was the Jets’ third-round choice in the recent NFL draft.

If you take a look at the Jets’ depth chart, as represented by ESPN.com and by CBSSports.com, you will note that Davis is already listed as the backup to Jets starting free safety Marcus Maye.

Davis is capable of playing the strong safety spot, and could be moved over in a pinch to replace Adams if he is traded. But what is more interesting is that Maye is currently listed as Adams’ backup at strong safety.

If Adams is elsewhere this coming season, what would prevent the Jets from moving Maye over to strong safety, where he is already listed as the backup, and inserting Davis into the starting free safety spot to replace Maye.

Jets officials are no doubt adding up all these possibilities and scenarios as they try to work their way through the Adams situation.

If Adams stages a holdout, Jets coaches would no doubt take a closer look at Davis, whether they plan to use him much in 2020 or not. That extra exposure could help Davis down the line.

If Adams settles his disputes, and joins the Jets as scheduled, Davis still might be ued to return kickoffs. 

Like I said, I’m just guessing and I have not talked to Davis recently, but if I were Davis, I’d be keeping tabs on the Jamal Adams saga.

Ashtyn Davis video interview when he was drafted, talking about his immediate goals with the Jets:

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaylen Brown part of #NBATogether virtual panel

Twitter online discussion begins today at 4 p.m.

Jeff Faraudo

Top 25 Cal Coaches of Alltime in All Sports: Nos. 21-25

Comparing coaches of different sports in different eras is not easy, but we tried

Jake Curtis

DB Fatuvalu Iosefa, WR Michael Sturdivant Reportedly Seriously Considering Cal

A few other recruits have Cal high on their list as well, according to 247Sports.com

Jake Curtis

Pac-12 Basketball: No Love for Pac-12 in ESPN, Yahoo Preseason Top-25

Arizona State, Stanford the only two conference teams ranked by both media outlets

Jake Curtis

Jaylen Brown shares the things that matter most to him

Budding Celtics star identifies 10 things most important to him

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Video Highlights of Cal QB Commit Kai Millner

He certainly looks impressive here, but there is a reason they call these "highlights"

Jake Curtis

Cal basketball under Pete Newell set an imposing defensive standard

Some records were born in a day, others were developed over a decade or more

Jeff Faraudo

Most of these Cal records are going to be around for a while

Which of these 10 Cal records will go first, which will survive the longest?

Jeff Faraudo

by

JimboRockford

Cal Football: Nikko Remigio Working With Ex-NFL WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh

Cal wide receiver relieved that it appears there will be a college football season in 2020

Jake Curtis

Makale Foreman should help with Cal at point guard and with 3-point shooting

Prolific 3-point shooter also to get time at point guard for Cal

Jeff Faraudo