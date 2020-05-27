Cal Football: How the Jamal Adams Situation Could Affect Ashtyn Davis

This is pure conjecture, but I’d be willing to bet that one person who is paying close attention to the Jamal Adams situation is former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis.

That’s because Davis’ situation with the New York Jets might be closely tied to Adams situation with the Jets.

Anybody with a passing interest in the Jets and the NFL knows there are a variety of reports surrounding Adams, a standout strong safety and perhaps the Jets’ best player.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract, and wants a long-term extension now, like a lot of players in the last year of their rookie deal get. The Jets are balking, creating a problem and generating rumors or news that Adams might get traded.

It’s a big story because Adams was a Pro Bowl selection in his second season in 2018 and a first-team All-Pro choice in his third season in 2019.

NJ.com reported that Adams should be traded now, listing four reasons why.

USA Today speculated on which teams might be interested in Adams in a trade.

The New York Daily News noted what oddsmakers are saying about Adams’ future.

And NFL.com reported that Adams probably won’t be traded now and probably won’t get a contract extension either.

So what does all this have to do with Ashtyn Davis? Well, Davis was the Jets’ third-round choice in the recent NFL draft.

If you take a look at the Jets’ depth chart, as represented by ESPN.com and by CBSSports.com, you will note that Davis is already listed as the backup to Jets starting free safety Marcus Maye.

Davis is capable of playing the strong safety spot, and could be moved over in a pinch to replace Adams if he is traded. But what is more interesting is that Maye is currently listed as Adams’ backup at strong safety.

If Adams is elsewhere this coming season, what would prevent the Jets from moving Maye over to strong safety, where he is already listed as the backup, and inserting Davis into the starting free safety spot to replace Maye.

Jets officials are no doubt adding up all these possibilities and scenarios as they try to work their way through the Adams situation.

If Adams stages a holdout, Jets coaches would no doubt take a closer look at Davis, whether they plan to use him much in 2020 or not. That extra exposure could help Davis down the line.

If Adams settles his disputes, and joins the Jets as scheduled, Davis still might be ued to return kickoffs.

Like I said, I’m just guessing and I have not talked to Davis recently, but if I were Davis, I’d be keeping tabs on the Jamal Adams saga.

Ashtyn Davis video interview when he was drafted, talking about his immediate goals with the Jets:

