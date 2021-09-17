RB Jaydn Ott De-Commits From Cal, Reopens Recruiting

Nevada running back was one of two four-star recruits who had committed to the Bears for 2022

Running back Jayden Ott, who had committed to Cal for 2022 on July 2, announced via social media on Thursday that he has de-committed from Cal and has opened up his recruitment.

“My family and those in my circle have helped me make the decision to decommit from University of Cal Berkeley and reopen my recruitment.”

Ott was the Bears' second-highest rated recruit in the class, and he is one just two four-star prospects who committed to Cal for 2022. The other is quarterback Justyn Martin, who reportedly said he is still committed to Cal but is taking visits to Mississippi and UCLA in the coming weeks.

Ott had committed to Cal shortly after taking his visit to the Cal campus in late June. That was the only visit he took this past summer.

Other schools that offered Ott scholarships include Georgia, Oregon, Nebraska, UCLA, Utah, Purdue, Arizona State, Colorado and several others. Oregon seems to be the leader at the moment.

He had initially committed to Oregon back in 2019, but de-committed from the Ducks the next year before committing to Cal.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Ott played his freshman football season at Norco High School in Norco, Nevada, then transferred to Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman. But he has transferred back to Norco for his senior season.

In three games this season he has averaged 153.7 yards per game and 10.7 yards per carry.

Rivals ranks Ott as the nation’s 16th-best prospect for 2022 at the running back position, and the 247 Sports website ranks him 27th among running backs.

One other running back has committed to Cal for 2022 – three-star prospect Kaleb Johnson of Hamilton High School in Ohio. He chose Cal over offers from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia, among others.

With Ott’s decommitment, Cal’s 2022 recruiting class ranks 42nd in the country and sixth in the Pac-12, according to 247 Sports, and the Bears’ class is 45th in the nation and sixth in the conference, according to Rivals.

