Cal Football: Jets Sign Ashtyn Davis - 4 Years, $4.9 Million

Former Cal safety Ashtyn Davis took a few more days to reach a deal than nearly every other player taken in the 2020 NFL draft, but he got it done. The New York Jets announced Thursday night that they have signed Davis.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Davis signed a four-year deal worth $4.9 million. That is the amount Davis was slotted to receive as the fourth pick of the third round (68th overall).

He will earn about $900,000 his first year (including signing bonus), $1.12 million his second season, $1.33 million his third season, and $1.56 million in his fourth season with a club option for a fifth season, according to Spotrac.

It’s unclear why Davis took a few days longer to come to terms than other drafted rookies. Perhaps there was some language in the contract that needed negotiation.

Davis, who joined the Cal football team as a walk-on, is expected to get significant playing time as a rookie. He is likely to be the backup to Jets starting safeties Marcus Maye and Jamal Adams, and he might be used as a nickel back on occasion.

"I think I can contribute anywhere they put me. I'm comfortable on the outside and inside, whatever the case may be," Davis said in a statement provided by the team.

“[Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams] is a guy that likes people that know multiple positions. I think that I'm a good fit for that. That was something that I kind of took the next step on. After my first year of playing safety, I wanted to know every position and not just my responsibility. That way if someone went down they could put me in."

Davis also figures to be used as a kick returner and on kickoff and punt coverage.

"Ashtyn brings speed, ball skills and versatility," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. "You can see him line up and cover a slot receiver and cover him in man coverage, you can see him line up as a high safety and range over to the sideline to make a play on the ball, you can see him attack the alleys in the run game, you can see him blitz. … Adding Ashtyn and letting him compete, the hope is that he can provide that kind of versatility and playmaking to the back end."

Training camp starts next week.

Davis is the seventh player out of Cal that the Jets have taken all-time. He is the first since wide receiver Chad Hansen was selected in Round 4 in 2017 and the team's highest draft pick from Cal since another wide receiver of note, Jets Ring of Honor member Wesley Walker, was taken in the second round, 33rd overall, in 1977.

