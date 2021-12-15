Cal Transfer JH Tevis Signs With Indiana

Defensive end should get significant playing time with the Hoosiers, who struggled in 2021

JH Tevis, who was a starting defensive end for Cal this past season before entering the transfer portal, announced on social media that he has signed with Indiana.

Tevis is one of seven transfers signed by Indiana on Wednesday.

.

Indiana went 2-10 overall and 0-9 in the Big Ten in 2021.

Here is what Indiana said about Tevis in its story about the 25 players it signed on Wednesday:

DL • 6-4 • 285 Piedmont, Calif./University of California Tevis totaled 60 tackles, 29 solo, three sacks, 8.5 stops for loss, and three pass breakups in 20 games (15 starts) at the University of California (2018-21). 2021 Honors: Honorable-mention All-Pac-12 ... first-team CoSIDA Academic All-District 8. 2021 (Junior): Started all 12 games ... one of six Bears to start 12 times ... logged 37 tackles, one sack, 5.5 tackles for loss, and three pass breakups ... collected six stops, a career-high 2.5 for loss, against Nevada (9/4) ... made six tackles, four solo, at TCU (9/11) ... added five stops, one for loss, one pass breakup, and one hurry against Washington State (10/2) ... posted three tackles, the sack, and two for loss in the Colorado win (10/23) ... piled up six stops, four solo, at Arizona (11/6). 2020 Honors: Selected to the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll. 2020 (Sophomore): Appeared in four games with three starts ... Cal had four of its eight scheduled games canceled in the abbreviated season during the COVID-19 pandemic ... made 18 tackles with two sacks and three stops for loss ... opened the year with a career-high 10 tackles at UCLA (11/15) ... delivered a career-high two sacks and four stops overall against Stanford (11/27). 2019 Honors: Selected to the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll. 2019 (Freshman): Played in four games and recorded five tackles ... had three stops at Utah (10/26) ... made two tackles vs. USC (11/16) ... also appeared at Stanford (11/23) and vs. Illinois in the Redbox Bowl (12/30). 2018: Redshirted the 2018 season. Prep/Personal: Defensive end for head coach Mark Newton at The Menlo School ... also played offensive guard ... named the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division Player of the Year as a senior ... tabbed PAL Ocean Division Defensive Player of the Year as a junior ... selected PAL Ocean Division Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore ... three-time PAL Ocean Division first-team all-league pick ... totaled 283 tackles, 105 tackles for loss, 51 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and six forced fumbles in three prep seasons ... had 79 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks as a senior ... made 125 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, and a school-record 22.5 sacks as a junior ... sack total led all players in California and ranked No. 5 nationally ... added five forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered ... posted 79 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks as a sophomore ... also lettered three times in basketball ... parents are Amanda and Michael Tevis ... born on Jan. 6, 1999.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport