Know the Name: J.Michael (No Space) Sturdivant, Cal Wide Receiver

J.Michael Sturdivant was Cal's highest rated recruit a year ago, and is in line to be a starting wide receiver this season as a redshirt freshman, so we should at least know what his first name is.

His given name is unusual and carries a bit of a story, as described by Sturdivant in the video atop this story.

His first name is not J, and it is not Michael. It is J.Michael, one word, no space after the period. The J stands for Junior, since his father's name is Michael, but the family put the Junior part in front, took off the customary R, added a period and ran the J into the Michael part, making it one three-syllable given name.

If he were to introduce himself, he would say, "Hi, I'm J.Michael."

Bonus points for originality, but it's worthwhile to know how to address a player who has big-time speed and could become a star.

Every recruiting service listed Sturdivant as the Golden Bears' highest rated recruit in their 2021 class, and his speed -- he ran a 10.39 wind-aided 100 meters in the Texas state meet as a senior -- and his size -- 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 8% body fat -- give him star measurables.

That's why Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Baylor, Arkansas, UCLA, Miami, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa and Oklahoma State were among the many schools that offered him a scholarship out of Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, before he chose Cal.

Now he's being counted to be part of a youth movement at wide receiver for Cal, which lost its top three wide receivers in terms of receptions from its 2021 team. Jeremiah Hunter will be one starting wide receiver after catching 21 passes last year, but it's a good bet redshirt freshmen Sturdivant an Mavin Anderson will be the other starters in a three-wideout set even though neither has caught a pass in his college career.

"The only difference is age," said Sturdivant.

He is still just 19 years old but has a year of college under his belt.

"I feel like I know the playbook a lot better," he said. "Over the offseason I worked on my body a lot. I'm down to 8 percent body fat. I feel I got a lot stronger, a lot more explosive"

He claims he has added about 10 points to what is still a rather slender frame, putting him over 200 pounds. And he claims he has not lost any speed.

"I feel faster than I've ever felt before," he said. "This is the heaviest I've ever been at."

Cal is counting on Sturdivant, Anderson, Hunter and some others to provide the explosive plays that have been rare in the Bears' offense in recent years.

Are they ready for that responsibility?

"J.Mike is doing a great job on attention to detail," said Cal wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, a former Golden Bears wide receiver himself. "It's not just the numbers of being 6-3 or running fast. Now we're being detailed technicians on the field."

There was speculation that Sturdivant might make an impact last year, based on his prospect ratings. That can put additional pressure on a young football player, but Toler says that was never an issue.

"He's smooth about that," Toler said.

Smooth may be the best description of Sturdivant, whose athletic talent is obvious in the fast 100-meter times he has recorded and his 22-feet, 10 1/4-inch long jump that earned him seventh place in the Texas high school championships.

The 2022 season may be his breakout year, so it's time to learn that his first name is J.Michael, no space.

