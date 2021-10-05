Ex-Cal Star Kenny Lawler of CFL's Blue Bombers Arrested on Suspicion of Impaired Driving

The former Golden Bears receiver uninjured in car crash; faces suspension and charges.

Former Cal star Kenny Lawler, coming off a career game with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving early Monday morning after a single-vehicle accident.

Lawler, 27, has been suspended from the Bombers’ next game on Friday and was expected to be formally charged this week. He reportedly was not injured in the accident.

The Bombers said Lawler reported the incident to the team and provided this statement:

“We take this incident very seriously and have spoken at length with Kenny throughout the day. Kenny recognizes the seriousness of the situation and that this type of behaviour is unacceptable and inexcusable. He has agreed to seek assistance as it relates to alcohol abuse, and has cooperated fully with police on the matter.”

Jared Goff’s favorite receiver during their days together at Cal, Lawler caught a career-best 12 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown on Friday night as Winnipeg beat the BC Lions 30-9, improving their record to 7-1 with their fifth straight victory.

Lawler leads the team with 45 receptions and tops the CFL with 703 receiving yards. He averages 15.4 yards per catch and has four touchdowns.

On Friday night, after Bombers quarterback Zach Colloros passed for 417 yards, Lawler said, “We put the league on notice. Best wide receiver-quarterback duo.”

The Blue Bombers are the defending CFL Grey Cup champs, having won in 2019. The league suspended play in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Lawler was voted the team’s top rookie in 2019 when he debuted with 43 receptions for 637 yards and four TDs.

In three seasons at Cal (2013-15), Lawler caught 143 passes for 1,706 yards and 27 touchdowns, His 13 TD receptions in 2013 were the most by a Cal player since Sean Dawkins had 14 in 1992.

Lawler was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent a year on their practice squad before being released.

Cover photo of Kenny Lawler by Paul Yates, courtesy of the BC Lions

