Cal in NFL: Jordan Veasy, Jordan Kunaszyk, Davis Webb Join Practice Squads

Four former Cal players joined NFL practice squads this week after failing to make their teams’ 53-man rosters.

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk signed with the Washington practice squad, quarterback Davis Webb joined the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, wide receiver Jordan Veasy and linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. were added to the Houston Texans practice squad.

Several other former Cal players – including linebacker Evan Weaver, tight end Richard Rodgers II, defensive tackle Zeandae Johnson and wide receiver Trevor Davis – have yet to make a move after being released.

---Kunaszyk began last season on the Washington practice squad but was elevated to the active roster on November 14 and ended up playing in six regular-season games.

He made the Carolina Panthers’ regular-season squad as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but was cut by the Panthers before the 2020 season began, which is when he signed with the Washington practice squad.

He is listed as an outside linebacker with Washington after being an inside linebacker at Cal.

---Webb was left off the regular-season roster of the Bills, who are carrying just two quarterbacks. Quarterback Jake Fromm is also on the Bills’ practice squad.

This is the third consecutive year that Webb has been on Buffalo’s practice squad. The 26-year-old Webb has been active for several NFL regular-season games but has never appeared in a game that counted.

---Veasy was on the Jaguars practice squad in 2018, and the Bills and Washington practice squads in 2019. He was not on any NFL roster or practice squad in 2020.

He signed with the Texans on July 29, was among their last round of cuts on Tuesday and signed to their practice squad this week.

Jordan Veasy celebrates his preseason touchdown catch. Photo by Troy Taormina, USA Today.

---Nickerson played his first three college seasons at Cal before playing his final season at Illinois, where his father was the defensive coordinator.

He has played in 51 regular-season NFL games, including 10 starts, over the past four seasons. Nickerson was shuttled between the Vikings’ practice squad and their active roster throughout the 2020 season.

