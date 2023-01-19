Cal Transfer TE Keleki Latu Commits to Nevada

Cal transfer tight end Keleki Latu announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to Nevada.

Latu is one of two Cal tight ends who transferred after the 2022 season. Jermaine Terry II, Cal's starting quarterback this past season, transferred to Oregon State.

Nevada plays in the Mountain West Conference, and it beat Cal 21-17 in the Bears' 2021 season opener. The Wolf Pack finished 8-5 that season, but in 2022, Nevada slipped to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

Latu played in all 12 games for Cal in 2022 as a sophomore, but he did not start any of them. He had 18 catches for 207 yards and one touchdown this past season, when Cal finished 4-8 season.

His best game was the second game of this past season, when he had four receptions for 48 yards against UNLV, another member of the Mountain West Conference.

Latu played quite a bit in his freshman season in 2021. He played in 11 of Cal's 12 games that season and became a focal point of the Bears' passing attack late that season.

He had four catches for 48 yards and one touchdown in 2021. He was one of eight Cal freshmen to see playing time that season.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Latu is from Sacramento and attended Jesuit High School. He chose Cal over offers from Oregon, USC and Nebraska, among others.

Cover photo of Cal tight end Keleki Latu is by Neville E. Guard, USA TODAY Sports

