Cal Transfer OL Spencer Lovell Commits to Kansas

Former Cal offensive lineman Spencer Lovell, who entered the transfer portal last month, has committed to Kansas, it was reported Sunday.

Lovell started the first three games of the 2022 season on the offrensive line for Cal before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury.

He came to Cal as a transfer from Arizona State following the 2021 season.

Lovell had thoughts of staying in the Pac-12 and his decision regarding his next school came down to Colorado and Kansas. He opted for Kansas, a school he had considered last spring before choosing Cal.

