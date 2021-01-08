Cal Receiver Makai Polk Enters Transfer Portal

Cal received some unwelcomed news Friday afternoon when sophomore wide receiver Makai Polk entered the transfer portal, according to the transfer portal website.

Polk is not obligated to transfer just because he enters the portal, but this means he is weighing his options and is seriously considering transferring.

If he does transfer it would be a major blow to Cal's offense for 2021.

A major contributor since his freshman season, Polk has made 36 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bears.

He was a starter in 2020, and was the Bears' second-leading receiver this season with 17 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown. He had a season-high six catches in the upset of Oregon and had a season-high 81 receiving yards and a touchdown in the loss to Oregon State.

Because the 2020 pandemic-shortened season did not count against players' eligibility, Polk still has three years of college eligibility remaining.

Polk attended El Cerrito High School and is part of the recent infusion of Bay Area players into the Cal program.

Cal's leading receiver last season was Kekoa Crawford, a fifth-year senior who has not made public whether he intends to return to Cal for the 2021 season.

Cal's top-rated incoming freshman in the class of 2021 is wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, and the Bears brought in a lot of receivers in the 2020 class, including Jeremiah Hunter, who missed the 2020 season with an injury.

