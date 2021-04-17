Marshawn Lynch Has Must-See Interview With Dr. Anthony Fauci

Former Cal star Marshawn Lynch is in the news again.

Earlier this week he received mentioned for being part owner of an Oakland soccer team, the Oakland Roots, and on Saturday he earned headlines for his interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to President Biden.

The 32-minute YouTube discussion, which reportedly was filmed last month and released Friday, revolved around members of the Black and Hispanic communities making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

It is worth watching.

Lynch has not been vaccinated, and told Dr. Fauci that there is distrust in his community regarding the safety of the vaccine.

"When it comes to the government giving back to communities that look like me, we don't seem to be on the well-received end of those situations," Lynch told Fauci. "It gets to the point where it's almost like a gamble."

There have been publicity campaigns launched through the country trying to persuade people in the Black community that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

"The reluctance you express is a reluctance that's founded in historical reality," Fauci said. "So how do we get past that? And the reason why we've got to get past that is because we don't want African Americans in the community to not have the advantage of the protection of something that really works, because of history.

"That's why we're talking to you, Marshawn."

Lynch listened to Dr. Fauci’s explanations and provided a broader context for the discussion.

"It's all educational for me," Lynch said. "Hopefully, this gets across to the individuals that need the information, that need the education. Hopefully, it makes an impact."

