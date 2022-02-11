Marshawn Lynch Does Improv Comedy in Netflix Series

Former Cal star knows how to get a laugh without a script in his episode of "Murderville"

Marshawn Lynch: improvisational comedian.

Based the former Cal football star’s penchant for humorous off-the-cuff comments and actions, it sounds like a plausible description. Apparently Netflix thought so because the ex-NFL running back is a primary character in one of the six episodes of Netflix’s half-hour improv comedy show “Murderville.”

It appears Lynch’s episode has some appeal, according to this report from EurWeb:

NFL star Marshawn Lynch has emerged as a fan favorite, easily making up for his lack of acting experience with his warm affability, which he has in spades.

And the Bleeding Cool website said this while rating the six episodes:

It was difficult deciding the favorite because both Marshawn and Kumail [Nanjiani]'s episodes were fantastic and filled with individual moments that stick with me.

The premise is simple. Will Arnett plays homicide detective Terry Seattle, who adds a celebrity guest as his assistant in each episode. Their conversations and actions for the next 30 minutes are ad-libbed without a script to comedic effect.

Lynch’s improv wit comes through when Seattle interviews him.

Seattle: “By the way, how much homicide investigative training have you had?”

Lynch: “I watched ‘Training Day!’”

Lynch then gives a shout out to his East Bay hometown:

Lynch: "I was thinking I want to change my name. I want to be Detective Bagabitch."

Arnett: "Is that Belarusian?"

Lynch: "That's Oak-native."

Later Lynch poses as a blackjack dealer in hopes of collecting evidence. His name as a dealer? Octavius Shitwagon. The undercover Lynch quickly lets it be known that he prefers to go by his last name.

Below is one scene from the “Murderville” episode in which Lynch imitates the person on the other side of the mirror, in what may be an homage to the Marx Brothers’ classic “Duck Soup” scene:

The fact that Lynch incorrectly identifies the murderer at the end is beside the point.

This is not Lynch’s first TV appearance as an “actor.” Lynch has had guest roles on “Westworld” and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," but this time he has a significant role with lines.

He is the only one of the six celebrity guests in the “Murderville” series who is not a professional actor or comedian. The others are Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, Ken Jeong, Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”).

But Lynch holds his own, according to the Hollywood Reporter:

However, displaying the same sense of natural comic timing that has made his “Clueless Gamer” segments on Conan the stuff of legend, he avails himself well. (At one point, Seattle points to an urn full of his aunt’s ashes and says, “That’s what we all become eventually,” to which Lynch responds, “A vase?”).

The Hollywood Reporter did an interview with Lynch regarding his role on “Murderville” and one question provided the quintessential Marshawn Lynch:

Hollywood Reporter: “Had you ever done improv before?”

Lynch: “Not on that level. But, sh--, I did enjoy it like a motherf-----.”

Lynch is seen on TV quite often these days on commercials, as seen on the ads below for Uber and Frito-Lay.

Frito-Lay commercial

It makes you wonder whether Lynch will be featured in one of those high-priced commercials that airs during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

He can certainly rev up the emotions of viewers as he did when he commandeered a golf cart and drove all over the field after a Cal victory.

This clip never gets old:

It was even funnier when Lynch recreated that ride years later with his mother:

Cover photo of Marshawn Lynch is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

