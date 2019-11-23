Cal Football Video: Mike Pawlawski on the Edge Chase Garbers Brings in Big Game

Cal announced at 10 a.m. today that Chase Garbers will start against Stanford in the 122nd Big Game.

The Bears and Cardinal were locked in a 10-10 tie at halftime.

We talked with former Cal quarterback and Bears radio analyst Mike Pawlawski about the impact Garbers would have.

In the video above, Pawlawski talks about how Garbers' presence will not only provide the offense a boost, but will help the defense, even if only from a psychological point of view.

Garbers started the Bears' first five games and Cal was 4-0 when he was injured against Arizona State in Week 5. When Garbers does not play at least a half, Cal is 1-5 this season.

It was generally expected that Devon Modster, who started three games and replaced Garbers last week against USC when the sophomore suffered another injury, would get the call today.

Cal made no announcement all week on the status of the quarterback position, except to say as recently as Wednesday that Garbers had not yet done anything beyond throwing and doing some limited team work.