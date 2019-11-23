Cal
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Other Sports

Cal Football Video: Mike Pawlawski on the Edge Chase Garbers Brings in Big Game

Jeff Faraudo

Cal announced at 10 a.m. today that Chase Garbers will start against Stanford in the 122nd Big Game.

The Bears and Cardinal were locked in a 10-10 tie at halftime.

We talked with former Cal quarterback and Bears radio analyst Mike Pawlawski about the impact Garbers would have.

In the video above, Pawlawski talks about how Garbers' presence will not only provide the offense a boost, but will help the defense, even if only from a psychological point of view.

Garbers started the Bears' first five games and Cal was 4-0 when he was injured against Arizona State in Week 5. When Garbers does not play at least a half, Cal is 1-5 this season.

It was generally expected that Devon Modster, who started three games and replaced Garbers last week against USC when the sophomore suffered another injury, would get the call today.

Cal made no announcement all week on the status of the quarterback position, except to say as recently as Wednesday that Garbers had not yet done anything beyond throwing and doing some limited team work.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Bears Beat Stanford 24-20, End 9-Game Losing Streak in Big Game

Jake Curtis
1 0

Cal finishes regular season next week at UCLA

Cal Football: QB Chase Garbers Will Start Big Game Against Stanford

Jake Curtis
1 0

Garbers cleared in time to start against Stanford

Cal Football: Evan Weaver Was 'Kinda Dying,' But Wasn't Missing The Big Game

Jeff Faraudo
0

Although he was sick with the flu, Weaver joked that only the loss of a limb would have kept him out of the Big Game

Cal Football: Chase Garbers -- The Man Who Ended Bears' Big Game Losing Streak

Jake Curtis
0

Bears knock off Stanford 24-20 for first Big Game win since 2009

Cal Football: 122nd Big Game - Garbers Makes Big Plays as Bears Prevail, 24-20

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal and Stanford are meeting in the 122nd Big Game, with bowl teams still hoping for bowl eligibility

Cal Football: Complete Preview Box for Saturday's Big Game Against Stanford

Jake Curtis
0

Stanford has beaten the Bears nine times in a row

Cal Football: Stanford-Cal Among the Nation's Most-Played Rivalries

Jake Curtis
0

A look at the longest rivalries in college football

Cal Football: No Friday Update on Chase Garbers' Status; QB Devon Modster Seems Likely to Start

Jake Curtis
0

Cal staff staying mum on starting quarterback for Saturday's Big Game

Cal Basketball: Bears' Offensive Shortcomings Exposed at MSG

Jeff Faraudo
0

Cal (4-1) takes on No. 22 Texas (4-1) at 2 p.m. PT in a duel of semifinal losers in the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Cal Football: Bowl Projections -- Experts Think Bears Will Be in a Bowl

Jake Curtis
0

Ten of 11 sites we cited predict Cal will play a postseason game