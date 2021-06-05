Packers President Says Aaron Rodgers Case Has 'Divided Our Fan Base'

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said in his monthly column that the situation regarding former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers "has divided our fan base."

Murphy made that comment in response to a question that did not specifically address the Rodgers' case, which suggests that Murphy wanted to get this point out publicly.

Here s that excerpt:

The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base. The emails and letters that I've received reflect this fact.

Rodgers has stated his love for the Packers' fan base, and this comment by Murphy may be an attempt to get Rodgers to give up his trade demands and satisfy Green Bay fans.

Rodgers, who won the MVP award for the third time in 2020, has said he doesn't want to play for the Packers anymore, suggesting in one of his few interviews that the problem is with the people running the organization and not with Jordan Love or any players.

The Packers have said they will not trade Rodgers, and Murphy reiterated that sentiment Saturday.

As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.

Rodgers skipped the voluntary Offseason Training Activities last week, choosing to vacation in Hawaii with his fiancee Shailene Woodley instead. Murphy addressed Rodgers' absence in a general way in his Saturday column while hinting that the upcoming minicamp will be more revealing regarding Rodgers' intentions.

Much has been made of which players across the league are and are not attending the offseason programs. It is important to note, though, that the vast majority of the offseason program is voluntary. Each team's three-day minicamp (ours will be June 8-10) is the only mandatory part of the program. Clubs can fine players who fail to attend. Although most of the program is voluntary, young players in particular feel it is important to participate since it will help their chances of making the team. Also, many teams, including the Packers, have significant offseason workout bonuses in the contracts of veteran players.

If Rodgers skips the minicamp as well it will indicate that Rodgers is serious about holding out, hoping to force a trade. The Broncos and the Raiders are two of the teams on Rodgers' wish list for a trade and are the two teams receiving the most attention regarding a possible move.

