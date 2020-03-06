Cal Football: Bill Musgrave's Offense at Cal Will Look Like an NFL Offense

Get ready for an NFL look when Cal has the ball during the 2020 season.

The Bears' new offensive coordinator, Bill Musgrave, has spent most of his coaching career in the NFL, installing and directing offenses as the offensive oordinator for six NFL teams -- Philadelphia, Carolina, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Denver and Oakland.

He will bring that outlook to Cal.

"It's going to be very similar," he said in the video after Friday's second day of spring ball. "The language is going to be the same as we used in Oakland, and also Denver, Minnesota, Atlanta. So that's a language I feel very comfortable with teaching, and I feel I can convey that with a clear message, and once again we can play fast when we get on the field."

There is no indication that Musgrave plans to simplify the scheme for college-level players. For NFL athletes, football is a fulltime job, so they can concentrate all their efforts on learning the playbook and refining the details of their roles. Colllege athletes have to spend time on academics as well as the playbook, so it may be a little more difficult for them to internalize all the nuances of a pro-style offense.

However, at this early stage of offensive installation, Musgrave does not plan to hold back anything at Cal.

"So far we're going full steam ahead," he said. "These guys are sharp, so we're not having to cut back on any volume."

Having experience at the quarterback position and at running backs helps make that possible.

Returning starting tailback Christopher Brown Jr. leads a running-back corps that includes Marcel Dancy, DeShawn Collins and DeCarlos Brooks. All of them saw signficant playing time in 2019.

"Terrific group of runners," Musgrave said. "The guys we have out here in spring have really been impressive these first two days, a joy to work with."

More use of the fullback position will also be a notable change in Musgrave's system.

Of course, the key ingredient in the new offense will be quarterback Chase Garbers, and Garbers says he has not had any trouble learning the new system. Not yet anyway.

The biggest adjustment may be operating from under center more often, which requires well timed three-step and five-step drops, things Garbers has not had to do in the past.

Garbers might have the physical skills to play in the NFL, and 2020 should indicate whether he can operate in effectively in an NFL system.