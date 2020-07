The Pac-12 Conference on Friday announced its revamped football schedule, with conference games only.

The schedule will begin Sept. 26 -- a full month later than originally planned. Teams will play a 10-game conference-only schedule.

Cal opens at home at Oregon State on Sept. 26.

The 123rd Big Game vs. Stanford will be played on Oct. 24 at Memorial Stadium.

The Pac-12 championship game will be played at a campus site this year before transitioning to Las Vegas in 2021.

Here are the original and new schedules for the Golden Bears:

2020 CAL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE - THEN AND NOW

Saturday, Aug. 29

Originally: at UNLV

Now: No game

Saturday, Sept. 5

Originally: vs. TCU

Now: No game

Saturday, Sept. 12

Originally: vs. Cal Poly

Now: No game

Saturday, Sept. 19

Originally: bye

Now: No game

Saturday, Sept. 26

Originally: vs. Utah

Now: at Oregon State

Saturday, Oct. 3

Originally: at Washington State

Now: at USC

Saturday, Oct. 10

Originally: at USC

Now: vs. Washington

Saturday, Oct. 17

Originally: vs. Oregon

Now: at Washington State

Saturday, Oct 24

Originally: at Oregon State

Now: vs. Stanford

Saturday, Oct. 31

Originally: vs. Washington

Now: bye

Saturday, Nov. 7

Originally: at Arizona State

Now: vs. Oregon

Saturday, Nov. 14

Originally: bye

Now: at Arizona

Saturday, Nov. 21

Originally: vs. Stanford in the 123rd Big Game

Now: vs. Utah

Saturday, Nov. 28

Originally: vs. UCLA (Nov. 27)

Now: at Arizona State

Friday, Dec. 4

Originally: Pac-12 championship game at Las Vegas

Now: UCLA at Cal

