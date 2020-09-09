Three Ex-Cal Stars Cited in SI's NFL Fantasy Week I Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

The NFL regular season starts this week, which means the equally important NFL fantasy season starts this week. So the fantasy addicts want to know which players they should put on the field in Week I and which ones should remain on the bench based on the opening-game opposition and other factors.

Sports Illustrated mentioned three former Cal players in its Week I installment of "Start 'em, Sit 'em" -- one that SI is high on, one that it has little faith in and a third that gets a mixed review.

The first is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and SI's Michael Fabiano is definite that he should not be in your fantasy starting lineup, labeling him the "Sit of the Week."

Here is what SI said about Rodgers in Week I:

Sit of the Week Aaron Rodgers at Vikings Rodgers was a disappointment for fantasy fans a season ago, posting 16 or fewer points in 10 of his 16 games. He’ll have a tough task to start the 2020 campaign too, as the Packers face a Vikings defense that added Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason. Rodgers was held to fewer than 15 fantasy points in both of his 2019 starts against the Vikings, so you might be better off going in a different direction this weekend.

SI was not much more encouraging about former Cal QB Jared Goff, who is also listed in the Sit 'em category in the Rams' opener:

Sit 'em Jared Goff vs. Cowboys (SNF) This could be a "me" problem: I don't trust Goff, and I don't feel safe starting him in the opening week. However, there are some red flags like a tough matchup against a Cowboys defense that allowed just 16.1 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks last season. Goff has also averaged a modest 14.3 points in three career Week 1 starts and threw one or fewer touchdown passes in four of his eight home games last season.

However, not everyone is convinced Godd would be a bad pick this week. Adam Rank of NFL.com put Goff in the Start 'em category, with this explanation:

There are times I watch Jared Goff play and feel like he’s the West Coast Trubisky, but I have high hopes for him this season. The Rams loved to run the ball when they got near the goal-line in recent years. But with fluidity at the running back position (which is the polite way to say we don’t know what’s happening there), I expect the Rams to throw the ball more in the red zone. Which can only help Goff improve on his 22 touchdowns from last year and get back to his 2018 totals (when he threw 32). The Cowboys are learning a new defense under Mike Nolan and will be looking to replace Byron Jones (Dolphins), Robert Quinn (Bears) and Maliek Collins (Raiders). The Cowboys' defense could be good this year. I loved the selection of cornerback Trevon Diggs. But feel like this a great spot for Goff and the Rams. (Fun fact, the Rams are undefeated in season openers under Sean McVay.)

Rank did not place Rodgers in either the Start 'em or the Sit 'em category.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is the other ex-Golden Bears player who was mentioned by SI, which likes Jackson's chance to perform well this week.

SI's Fabiano put Jackson in the Start 'em group with this assessment: (Don't be thrown off by Jackson's opponent, which is the nameless NFL team from Washington.)

DeSean Jackson at Football Team The Eagles are down two of their top receivers (Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor) this week, so Jackson should benefit in terms of his target share in the offense. That’s good news for his statistical prospects. He also has a favorable matchup versus Fabian Moreau and a defense that allowed 11 touchdowns to road wideouts last year. Furthermore, Jackson has historically smashed in matchups against his former NFL teams.

Jackson is also listed as one of the DFS bargains: DeSean Jackson at Football Team (DraftKings: $4,900)