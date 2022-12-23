Skip to main content

Cal Special Teams Standout Nick Alftin Enters Transfer Portal

He blocked two punts in one season while playing for the Bears
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Nick Alftin, who played linebacker and tight end at Cal and blocked two punts for the Bears, announced on sOCial media that he has entered the transfer portal. 

In his announcement, Alftin said he has graduated from Cal and has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Aftin played in 10 games this past season, almost exclusively on special teams. He did not record any statistics.

He was listed as tight end this past season when he was a redshirt senior.  Alftin was named Cal's top special teams player in 2021, and he received honorable mention as a special teams player in the 2022 coaches preseason poll.

He played in 12 games in 2021 and blocked two punts while recording six tackles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alftin made his one career start as a redshirt freshman in 2019, when he was a starting linebacker against Mississippi.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

 

VanDerveer Hannah Jump D. Ross Cameron
Basketball

Cal Women Open Pac-12 Season at No. 2 Stanford

By Jake Curtis
Kai Millner, left, and Zach Johnson
Football

Cal Football: Kai Millner Latest Quarterback to Enter the Transfer Portal

By Jeff Faraudo
Joel Brown Kyle Terada
Basketball

Break Out the Champagne, Cal Wins a Basketball Game

By Jake Curtis
USATSI_19501438_168386780_lowres
Football

Report: Cal QB Jack Plummer Enters Transfer Portal

By Jake Curtis
Cal offensive lineman Matthew Cindric
Football

Football Signing Day: O-lineman Matthew Cindric Returns, RB Byron Cardwell Signs

By Jeff Faraudo
Byron Cardwell carries the ball against Cal in 2021
Football

Ex-Oregon Running Back Byron Cardwell a Surprise Signee With Cal

By Jeff Faraudo
Aaron Rodgers Tork Mason
Football

Can Aaron Rodgers Save His Season by Saving Packers’ Season?

By Jake Curtis
Cal's Devin Askew, center, and Lars Thiemann
Basketball

Will Devin Askew Play vs. Texas-Arlington? Can Cal Win a Game?

By Jeff Faraudo