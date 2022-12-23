Cal Special Teams Standout Nick Alftin Enters Transfer Portal

Nick Alftin, who played linebacker and tight end at Cal and blocked two punts for the Bears, announced on sOCial media that he has entered the transfer portal.

In his announcement, Alftin said he has graduated from Cal and has one year of college eligibility remaining.

Aftin played in 10 games this past season, almost exclusively on special teams. He did not record any statistics.

He was listed as tight end this past season when he was a redshirt senior. Alftin was named Cal's top special teams player in 2021, and he received honorable mention as a special teams player in the 2022 coaches preseason poll.

He played in 12 games in 2021 and blocked two punts while recording six tackles.

Alftin made his one career start as a redshirt freshman in 2019, when he was a starting linebacker against Mississippi.

