Fans Not Allowed on Tightwad Hill During Cal Home Games

No fans will be allowed in the stadium during Cal home football games, but there had been questions whether spectators would be allowed to occupy Tightwad Hill during home games.

The answer came Wednesday, and answer is “No.”

So Tightwad Hill will be off limits to people wanting a first-hand look at Saturday night’s home game against Washington, although it is unclear how Cal plans to enforce that ruling.

Tightwad Hill is located outside the Cal stadium on the hill rising to east of Memorial Stadium. It provides partially-obstructed viewing of the game for those who occupy the hill free of charge.

Tailgating on game day is prohibited as well.

Cal issued a statement on the issue on Wednesday, and it was signed by Athletic Director Jim Knowlton and Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher.

We know that our fans want to support and cheer on the Golden Bears this season, but we also want everyone to express their enthusiasm responsibly. We call on fans to continue to protect the health of our community by wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing. Adherence to these policies has helped keep the spread of COVID-19 low in our area, including on campus and among our Cal Athletics population. With no fans permitted in California Memorial Stadium, tailgating on campus is prohibited and gathering on Tightwad Hill is not allowed. By observing state and local public health protocols, which limits gatherings of people from different households, we can have a safe and enjoyable fall season for everyone.

