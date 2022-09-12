Notre Dame starting quarterback Tyler Buchner will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday for a shoulder injury he sustained in Saturday’s loss to Marshall, so Cal will face backup Drew Pyne this weekend in South Bend, Ind.

“As I said when we addressed the quarterback competition in fall camp, I have the utmost confidence in both of those guys in being able to lead our offense,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said during a Monday news conference.

“We are still very positive and optimistic about our future moving forward with Drew Pyne leading our offense. I’m excited for his opportunity.”

Pyne is a 5-foot-11, 198-pound redshirt sophomore from New Canaan, Connecticut. He replaced Buchner in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 26-21 loss to Marshall and was 3-for-6 for 20 yards with an interception. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Michael Mayer with 14 seconds left.

The Irish, ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top-25, have dropped all the way out of the rankings after an 0-2 start that also included a 21-10 defeat to No. 2 Ohio State. Cal (2-0) is seeking its first-every victory over Notre Dame, having lost four times between 1959 and ’67.

Buchner suffered what Freeman described as a high-grade AC sprain of his left (non-throwing) shoulder, requiring surgery. He faces a four-month rehabilitation period, meaning he won’t be available to play again this season.

A 6-1, 215-pound sophomore from San Diego, Buchner made history in the season opener at Ohio State by becoming the first Chinese-American to start at quarterback for a Power 5-level program.

He was 18-for-32 for 201 yards with two interceptions against Marshall, but also was the team’s leading rusher with 44 yards and two TDs.

Running ability is what separates Buchner and Pyne, Freeman said.

“The major difference is probably the straight-line speed. Tyler Buchner is a 4.5 guy,” Freeman said. “Drew is athletic, but he’s not straight-line as fast as Tyler.

“But I think the ability to make a team respect you as a quarterback being able to running the ball is something Drew can do. The passing game, I don’t see much difference.”

Pyne has seen action at quarterback in seven games over three seasons, going 20-for-39 for 256 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Freeman said he has confidence in Pyne’s leadership and his decision-making.

“It’s what I’ve seen from the minute I told him he wasn’t going to be QB No. 1,” Freeman said, alluding to a conversation they had during fall camp. “I didn’t know when his time was going to come, but here it is. He’s always prepared like a starter, he’s prepared like a pro. That’s who Drew Pyne is. He doesn’t need to be any different than he’s always been.”

Steve Angeli, a freshman from Westfield, N.J., becomes the team’s backup quarterback. He has played on Notre Dame’s scout team this fall and has yet to see action in a game.

Notre Dame’s issues go beyond quarterback, and Freeman called the previous 36 hours “a reality check for all of us.”

He reiterated what he said after the Marshall game, that the team needs to execute better. He also backed off a bit from a two-week mantra that the Irish must focus on finishing games.

“Let’s stop worrying about the end result. Let’s stop worrying about finishing the game,” he said. “Just focus on play after play. At the end of the day if we take care of what Notre Dame is supposed to do, we’re going to be really successful.”

Cover photo of Drew Pyne vs. Wisconsin in 2021 by Dan Powers, USA Today

