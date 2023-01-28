Betting Odds on Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play in 2023

Speculation of where former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be playing next season, if he doesn’t retire, has been running rampant.

The New York Jets were initially among the favorites to acquitre Rodgers, but then when the Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday, the Jets became a more logical destination for Rodgers if he’s traded. That's because Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator for three seasons (2019 through 2021), and Rodgers won two MVPs in that span and professed admiration for Hackett’s skills.

The Packers remain the strong betting favorite to retain Rodgers’ services in 2023 if he does not retire, but the Jets moved from slight favorite to overwhelming favorite to acquire Rodgers if he is traded, which Rodgers has said is a possibility. The Raiders were the second betting favorite for Rodgers before the Hackett hiring.

When it came to the odds of which player will be the Jets’ starting quarterback in 2023, Rodgers came out as the clear favorite. We will look at those odds later in the story but first we provide the odds of where Rodgers will wind up next season.

Here are the DraftKing odds for Rodgers’ 2023 teams listed on Jan. 23 (before the Jets hiring of Hackett) and then on Jan. 27 (after the Jets hired Hackett):

Packers on Jan. 23: -125 or 4-to-5… Packers on Jan. 27: -125 or 4-to-5

Jets on Jan. 23: +750 or 7-to-4… Jets on Jan. 27: +125 or 5-to-4

Raiders on Jan. 23: +550 or 11-to-2… Raiders on Jan. 27: +750 or 7-to-4

Colts on Jan. 23: +1500 or 15-to-1… Colts on Jan. 27: +1000 or 10-to-1

Dolphins on Jan. 23: +1500 or 15-to-1… Dolphins on Jan.27: +1200 or 12-to-1

Patriots on Jan. 23: +1200 or 12-to-1… Patriots on Jan. 27: +1500 or 15-to-1

Titans on Jan. 23: +1,500 or 15-to-1… Titans on Jan. 27: +1500 or 15-to-1

49ers on Jan. 23: +1000 or 10-to-1… 49ers on Jan. 27: +1800 or 18-to-1.

Commanders on Jan. 23: +1800 or 18-to-1… Commanders on Jan. 27: +1800 or 18-to-1.

Saints on Jan. 23: +1500 or 15-to-1… Saints on Jan. 27: +3000 or 30-to-1.

Now let’s take a look at the betting odds on which player will be the Jets’ starting quarterback in 2023. Here again you can see that Rodgers became a bigger favorite after the Jets’ hiring of Hackett. The odds are only 7-to-4 that Rodgers will be the Jets' man next season after being 6-to-1 earlier.

The Sportsline site on Thursday posted odds of Rodgers’ landing spot if he is traded to an AFC team:

Jets: -250 or 2-to-5

Titans: +600 or 6-to-1

Colts: +1000 or 10-to-1

Raiders: +1300 or 13-to-1

Patriots: +1500 or 15-to-1

Cover photo of Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers is by Dan Powers, USA TODAY Sports

