Pac-12 Football: Oregon in Top 10 of CBSSports.com Preseason Rankings

Oregon looks like it will be the only Pac-12 team in the top 10 of CBSSports.com's college football preseason top-25, after the Ducks were pegged No. 7 by that site on Thursday.

USC, which was ranked 20th by CBSSports.com, and Washington, which is No. 23, apparently will be the only other teams from the Pac-12 that will be ranked.

So what happened to Cal? Not long ago CBSSports.com picked Cal to win the Pac-12 North with an 11-1 overall record, including 8-1 in the conference. That conference mark would tie Oregon and USC for the best record in Pac-12 play, and would be two full games ahead of Washington. And 11-1 would undoubtedly put the Bears in the top 25.

Cal presumably will not be among the top six in CBSSports.com's preseason rankings, which have yet to be released, so the Bears no doubt will enter the season unranked on the CBSSports.com board. Cal coaches may like that better, since coaches seldom like high expectations, making it more difficult to please their fans.

USA Today did rank the Bears in its preseason top 25, putting Cal at No. 23.

A CBSSports.com video (click here) does not even mention Cal as a title contender.

Regarding Oregon, CBSSports.com said this:

"So now Oregon is coming off a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl win, looking to take the next step in its ascension [to] the top of college football. There are opportunities for major statements ahead and a ceiling that includes a return to the College Football Playoff in 2020."

The Ducks lose quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the recent NFL draft, and four of five starters on the offensive line.

It appears that Boston College grad transfer Anthony Brown is the likely quarterback starter for the Ducks this season after starting for three seasons at BC.

