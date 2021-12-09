Report: Oregon Requests Permission to Interview Justin Wilcox

No indication whether the Cal coach would agree to speak to Oregon about its head coaching opening

Oregon apparently is interested in Cal coach Justin Wilcox as a possible candidate for the Ducks vacant football head coaching job. Whether Wilcox is interested is unknown.

According to Oregonian columnist John Canzano, Oregon has requested permission to interview Wilcox.

Cal can deny permission since Wilcox is still under contract with Cal through the 2023 season. Typically, but not always, permission is granted.

This could also mean that Cal might have to offer Wilcox a revised contract extension to stay in Berkeley. Wilcox was scheduled to make $3,344,996 in 2021, which ranks as the seventh-highest salary in the Pac-12 and 43rd-highest in the country.

Mario Cristobal, who left Oregon to take the Miami (Fla.) job this week, earned about $4.4 million this season, but reports this week suggest Oregon might be willing to up its financial offer significantly with its next hire.

Oregon has already spoken with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake about the Ducks' opening.

But the issue for Cal fans is Wilcox. The Bears' record is under .500 (26-28) in Wilcox's five seasons as Cal's head coach, and that includes 1-3 last season and 5-7 this season. However, the restrictions imposed by local entities during the pandemic are seen as reasons for the Bears' problems.

Wilcox has become known as a strong defensive coach and he has strong ties to Oregon. Wilcox was born in Eugene, Ore., grew up in Junction City, Ore., and played his college football for the Ducks.

Wilcox's name has been mentioned prominently in reports speculating on possible candidates for the Oregon vacancy.

One Oregonian journalist announced via twitter this week that Wilcox would be his choice.

This is an odd time for Wilcox since he is recruiting in an attempt to get commitments to Cal before next Wednesday's signing day.

