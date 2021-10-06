Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Will Washington Get Shut Out?

All eight experts cited predict Oregon will get Rose Bowl berth, but the rest is a jumble

None of the eight college football experts we cited have a Pac-12 team in the College Football Playoff, but they all agree Oregon is headed to the Rose Bowl after dropping down from its national semifinal spot of a week ago.

The rest is a jumble. Most predict that Arizona State will be in the Pac-12’s No. 2 bowl, the Alamo Bowl, but USC and Oregon State were pegged as Alamo participants by one site each.

Only three of the eight experts project Washington to land a postseason berth, and they provide three unlikely destinations for the Huskies – the Independence Bowl, the Gasparilla Bowl and an unspecified at-large bowl. With the exception of last season, when the Huskies opted not to play in a bowl game despite being eligible, Washington has been to bowls 10 consecutive years. The Huskies are 2-3 this season, and with games against UCLA, Stanford, Arizona State and Oregon remaining, they will have trouble winning four of their final seven games to become bowl-eligible.

All eight experts project Oregon, USC, Arizona State, Oregon State, Stanford and UCLA to land in some bowl, although the specific bowl varies. All but one predict that Utah will go bowling, although they have a variety of suggested bowl berths for the Utes -- First Responder or Armed Forces or Military or Holiday or no bowl at all. Oregon State's bowl destination is all over the map too.

Cal, Colorado, Arizona and Washington State are left out of the postseason by all eight sites, and we are still wondering what will happen with Washington State coach Nick Rolovich and the vaccine mandate.

All eight sites have Alabama and Georgia in the College Football Playoff, but the other two national semifinal spots are a mix of Iowa, Oklahoma, Penn State and Cincinnati.

San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)

Rose Bowl (vs. Big Ten) – Oregon

Alamo Bowl (vs. Big 12) -- Arizona State

Las Vegas Bowl (vs. Big Ten) -- Oregon State

Holiday Bowl (vs. ACC) – UCLA

Sun Bowl (vs. ACC) -- Stanford

LA Bowl (vs. Mountain West) – USC

ESPN Bowl (Gasparilla, Armed Forces, First Responder) -- Utah

At-large bowl – Washington



CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Nebraska

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Stanford vs. Pittsburgh

LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa

Alamo Bowl – Oregon State vs. Iowa State

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – Stanford vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – USC vs. Virginia Tech

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. San Diego State

First Responder Bowl – Utah vs. TCU

Athlon (Steven Lassan)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – UCLA vs. Nebraska

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl – Stanford vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – USC vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl – Utah vs. Texas Tech

Independence Bowl – Washington vs. Louisiana Tech

The Sporting News (Bill Bender)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Baylor

Las Vegas Bowl – Stanford vs. Minnesota

Holiday Bowl – USC vs. Miami (Fla.)

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. San Diego State

Military Bowl – Utah vs. Louisville

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Penn State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Stanford vs. Maryland

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – USC vs. Nevada

First Responder Bowl – Oregon State vs. Baylor

Armed Forces Bowl – Stanford vs. Army

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State



Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – USC vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – UCLA vs. Nebraska

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Virginia Tech

LA Bowl – Stanford vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl – Utah vs. San Jose State

College Football News



Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Iowa



Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl – Oregon State vs. Wisconsin

Holiday Bowl – Arizona State vs. Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl – Stanford vs. Virginia

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Nevada

Armed Forces Bowl – Utah vs. Army

Gasparilla Bowl – Washington vs. Miami

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Cotton Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), ESPN, and Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time or 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hard Rock Stadium), ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 1, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio (Alamodome), ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), ESPN – Pac-12 s. Big Ten

4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego (Petco Park), FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 31, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium), CBS – Pac-12 vs. ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 18, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium), ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this bowl against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this bowl against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this bowl

The Redbox Bowl (also known as the San Francisco Bowl) would have been No. 7 in the pecking order of Pac-12 bowls and was to match a Pac-12 team against a Big Ten team, but it has been canceled for the second straight year.

Cover photo of Washington's Kamari Pleasant is by Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

