Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon in College Football Playoff
Oregon's victory over Ohio State scrambled the bowl projections for Pac-12 teams. And it was for the better as far as the conference was concerned.
Seven of the eight reputable sites we cited have the Ducks playing in the College Football Playoff in a national championship semifinal game. Only College Football News left Oregon out of the CFP.
All but one of the sites elevated UCLA to a berth in the Rose Bowl.
Cal remains one of four Pa-12 teams that is left out of all bowl games by every site.
Here are the bowl projections for Pac-12 teams on eight sites, although we only used the CFP projections from the two ESPN experts since their other bowl predictions can only be obtained through subscription.
National championship semifinals (Orange Bowl) – Oregon vs. Alabama
National championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Georgia
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
National championship semifinals -- Oregon
Rose Bowl (vs. Big 12) -- UCLA
Alamo Bowl (vs. Big Ten) -- Arizona State
Las Vegas Bowl (vs. ACC) – Utah
Holiday Bowl (vs. ACC) -- USC
Sun Bowl (vs. ACC) -- Colorado
LA Bowl (vs. Mountain West) – Stanford
ESPN Bowl (Armed Forces, Gasparilla or First Responders) – Oregon State
Non-qualifiers: Arizona, Washington, Washington State, Cal
Comment on Cal: All previous postseason projections for Cal assumed the defense would play at a high level each week to offset the hit-and-miss offense. Now, we’re not so sure.
National Championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Alabama
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Ohio State
Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl -- USC vs. Northwestern
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Boston College
Sun Bowl – Stanford vs. Virginia Tech
Los Angeles Bowl – Colorado vs. Boise State
National championship semifinals (Orange Bowl) – Oregon vs. Alabama
Rose Bowl – Arizona State vs. Ohio State
Alamo Bowl – Stanford vs. TCU
Las Vegas Bowl – Stanford vs. Michigan
Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina
Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Miami (Fla.)
Los Angeles Bowl – Colorado vs. Nevada
Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State
Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Iowa State
Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Michigan State
Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Miami (Fla.)
Sun Bowl – Colorado vs. North Carolina State
Los Angeles Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl – Colorado vs. Army
First Responder Bowl – Stanford vs. Louisville
Brett McMurphy (Action Network)
National Championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Iowa
Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. TCU
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State
Holiday Bowl – Colorado vs. Virginia Tech
Sun Bowl – USC vs. Miami (Fla.)
Los Angeles Bowl – Stanford vs. Boise State
Armed Forces Bowl – Oregon State vs. West Virginia
National championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Ohio State
Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Texas
Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State
Holiday Bowl – Colorado vs. Pittsburgh
Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. Boston College
Los Angeles Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State
Cover photo pf Oregon football by Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
