Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon in College Football Playoff

UCLA elevated to Rose Bowl by most of the expert sites we cited

Oregon's victory over Ohio State scrambled the bowl projections for Pac-12 teams. And it was for the better as far as the conference was concerned.

Seven of the eight reputable sites we cited have the Ducks playing in the College Football Playoff in a national championship semifinal game. Only College Football News left Oregon out of the CFP.

All but one of the sites elevated UCLA to a berth in the Rose Bowl.

Cal remains one of four Pa-12 teams that is left out of all bowl games by every site.

Here are the bowl projections for Pac-12 teams on eight sites, although we only used the CFP projections from the two ESPN experts since their other bowl predictions can only be obtained through subscription.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

National championship semifinals (Orange Bowl) – Oregon vs. Alabama

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

National championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Georgia

Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News

National championship semifinals -- Oregon

Rose Bowl (vs. Big 12) -- UCLA

Alamo Bowl (vs. Big Ten) -- Arizona State

Las Vegas Bowl (vs. ACC) – Utah

Holiday Bowl (vs. ACC) -- USC

Sun Bowl (vs. ACC) -- Colorado



LA Bowl (vs. Mountain West) – Stanford

ESPN Bowl (Armed Forces, Gasparilla or First Responders) – Oregon State

Non-qualifiers: Arizona, Washington, Washington State, Cal



Comment on Cal: All previous postseason projections for Cal assumed the defense would play at a high level each week to offset the hit-and-miss offense. Now, we’re not so sure.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

National Championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Alabama

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Ohio State

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl -- USC vs. Northwestern

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Boston College

Sun Bowl – Stanford vs. Virginia Tech

Los Angeles Bowl – Colorado vs. Boise State

USA Today

National championship semifinals (Orange Bowl) – Oregon vs. Alabama

Rose Bowl – Arizona State vs. Ohio State

Alamo Bowl – Stanford vs. TCU

Las Vegas Bowl – Stanford vs. Michigan

Holiday Bowl – USC vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Utah vs. Miami (Fla.)

Los Angeles Bowl – Colorado vs. Nevada

College Football News

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Ohio State

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Iowa State

Las Vegas Bowl – Arizona State vs. Michigan State

Holiday Bowl – Utah vs. Miami (Fla.)

Sun Bowl – Colorado vs. North Carolina State

Los Angeles Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl – Colorado vs. Army

First Responder Bowl – Stanford vs. Louisville

Brett McMurphy (Action Network)

National Championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Iowa

Alamo Bowl – Arizona State vs. TCU

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State

Holiday Bowl – Colorado vs. Virginia Tech

Sun Bowl – USC vs. Miami (Fla.)

Los Angeles Bowl – Stanford vs. Boise State

Armed Forces Bowl – Oregon State vs. West Virginia

247 Sports

National championship semifinals (Cotton Bowl) – Oregon vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl – UCLA vs. Ohio State

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan State

Holiday Bowl – Colorado vs. Pittsburgh

Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. Boston College

Los Angeles Bowl – Washington vs. Boise State

