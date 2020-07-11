Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Tests Positive for COVID-19

A few hours after the Pac-12 announced that it will go to a conference-only schedule in football this season, the conference announced Friday evening that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott tested positive for COVID-19.

"After experiencing mild flu-like symptoms late this week and out of an abundance of caution Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott was tested for COVID-19. The test for Commissioner Scott came back positive, and as a result he is self-quarantining at the direction of his physician. Commissioner Scott is continuing to carry on his duties remotely as normal."

Scott is 55 years old, and the seriousness of his illness was not disclosed. However, the fact that he has not been hospitalized suggests the symptoms are manageable.

You would expect the work of the commissioner and the Pac-12 office to continue without a major interruption.

Nonetheless, his situation points up another issue in the debate as to whether collge football should be played this season. If coaches or officials test positive for COVID-19, what will that mean in terms shutting down workouts or games.

Scott's situation in itself may not delay or cancel a football season, but the fact that a significant officer could have the coronavirus may lead to additional calls for safety.

Earlier Friday, the Pac-12 announced that its football teams will only play conference opponents this season. Whether this will mean that each team will add two conference opponents to give each an 11-game schedule remains to be seen.

Furthermore, it is not at all clear that there will be a college football season in 2020.

