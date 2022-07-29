Pac-12 Commissioner Blasts Big 12, Says UCLA in ‘Difficult Position’

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff on Friday blasted the way the Big 12 conference is dealing with the Pac-12 and pointed out that UCLA is facing blowback regarding its decision to leave the conference and join the Big Ten in 2024.

Those were just two of the many issues Kliavkoff addressed in his wide-ranging comments at the beginning of Pac-12 Football Media Day in Los Angeles. Those comments included a suggestion that college athletes should be paid within limitations, assurances that the 10 remaining schools are committed to the Pac-12, how NIL should be regulated and, perhaps most importantly, that the conference is “actively” looking into expansion.

But his comments on the Big 12 and UCLA were the most newsworthy.

The Big 12 Issue

Regarding the Big 12, Kliavkoff initially said, “With respect to the Big 12 being open for business, I appreciate that, we haven’t decided whether we’re going shopping there or not.”

But later he fleshed out his sentiment toward the Big 12.

“That remark was a reflection of the fact that I have been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been lobbed from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our remaining conference. And I understand why they’re doing it when you look at the relative media value between the two conferences. I get it. I get why they’re scared. I get why they’re trying to destabilize us. But I was jus tired of that, and that’s probably not the most collegial thing I’ve ever said.”

So Kliavkoff does not like the way the Big 12 is talking about Pac-12 members. There have been frequent reports that some Pac-12 schools, most notably Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado, might want to join the Big 12. But Kliavkoff said, “We’ve had two board meetings a week for the last four weeks, and, looking my colleagues in the eye and understanding their commitment, and that their first priority is making sure the Pac-12 survives and thrives and grows and is successful. They’re committed to the conference.”

The UCLA Departure Issue

“I think as everybody knows there’s a hearing of the [UC] regents on October 17 where UCLA will have to defend their decision to leave the Pac-12,” Kliavkoff said initially while responding to how state-funded schools such as Cal and UCLA seem to be prohibited by California law from traveling certain banned states.

The UC Regents reportedly also are exploring ways to force UCLA to subsidize its University of California sister campus at Cal, and that no doubt will be discussed at that meeting too.

But later, when asked about whether there was any chance that UCLA’s defection does not happen, Kliavkoff responded with the challenges UCLA faces.

“I’d say UCLA is in a really difficult position,” he said. “There are a lot of constituents related to UCLA who are very, very, very unhappy with the decision – student-athletes, the families of student-athletes, the faculty, the staff, the politicians, the fans, the alumni – there’s a lot of really, really upset people with that decision, and there’s a hearing coming up about that decision. I can’t give you a percentage chance. It’s unlikely [the defection does not happen]. But if they came back, we’ welcome them back.”

Kliavkoff noted that any expansion would need to be a cultural and academic fit for the Pac-12, before addressing the financial importance.

“Listen, we understand how important revenue is,” he added. “We understand that for the last 10 years, because of a series of decisions that were made by the conference 10 years ago, we’re behind. We have to close the gap in revenue. That’s going to be a focus.”

Hmm. Not exactly an endorsement of the Larry Scott regime.

--Regarding the loss of the southern California market in two years, he said, "Southern California is really important to us, and I think there are different ways of approaching staying part of southern California. We may end up playing a lot of football games in L.A."

No further explanation how games in Los Angeles might come about.

--Regarding possible media-rights partners, he said, "I would say it's highly likely that we will end up with a big digital partner for some of our rights, and that our rights will be distributed in a way that's unique and different."

That means partners such as Amazon, Apple and the like.

.

Cover photo of George Kliavkoff is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport