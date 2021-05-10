Pac-12 Football Betting Odds: Cal Is a Long Shot to Win 2021 Title

Oregon, Washington have the shortest odds to win the Pac-12 North, based on a look at several betting sites.

The oddsmakers don’t have much respect for Cal’s football chances in 2021, which means a bet on the Golden Bears could reap big financial rewards if Cal wins the Pac-12 title.

Although there is some variation among betting sites for the odds placed on some Pac-12 teams to win the division or conference title, there is little debate about where they place the Bears.

All of the sites cited place the odds of Cal winning the 2021 Pac-12 title at 25-to-1 and the odds of winning the Pac-12 North at 14-to-1. So a $10 bet on the Golden Bears to win conference title would earn you $250 if they do it. Of course, the odds are likely to change by the time the season starts.

The betting favorites to win the Pac-12 title at this point are the Oregon Ducks, slightly ahead of Washington and USC, with Arizona State close behind. Oregon and Washington are the co-betting-favorites in the Pac-12 North.

We provide odds from three sites.

First are the Action Network consensus odds to win the Pac-12 title from several betting sites:

Oregon: +275 or 2.75-to-1

Washington: +275 or 2.75-to-1

USC: +400 or 4-to-1

Arizona State: +450 or 4.5-to-1

UCLA: +1200 or 12-to-1

Stanford: +1400 or 14-to-1

Utah: +1600 or 16-to-1

Washington State: 2000 or 20-to-1

Colorado: +2000 or 20-to-1

Cal: +2500 or 25-to-1

Oregon State: +4000 or 40-to-1

Arizona: +6600 or 66-to-1

Action Network consensus odds to win Pac-12 North

Oregon: +110 or 1.1-to-1

Washington: +110 or 1.1-to-1

Stanford: +750 or 7.5-to-1

Washington State: +900 or 9-to-1

Cal: +1400 or 14-to-1

Oregon State: +2000 or 20-to-1

Vegas Insider odds to win Pac-12 championship

Oregon: +225 or 2.25-to-1

USC: +350 or 3.5-to-1

Washington: +450 or 4.5-to-1

Arizona State +500 or 5-to-1

UCLA +1000 or 10-to-1

Stanford: +1200 or 12-to-1

Utah: +1800 or 18-to-1

Washington State: +2000 or 20-to-1

Cal: +2500 or 25-to-1

Colorado: 3300 or 33-to-1

Oregon State: +4000 or 40-to-1

Arizona: +6600 or 66-to-1

DraftKings odds to win Pac-12 championship:

Oregon: +275 or 2.75-to-1

Washington: +275 or 2.75-to-1

USC: +400 or 4-to-1

Arizona State: +450 or 4.5-to-1

UCLA: +1200 or 12-to-1

Stanford: +1400 or 14-to-1

Utah: +1600 or 16-to-1

Colorado: +2000 or 20-to-1

Washington State: +2000 or 20-to-1

Cal: +2500 or 25-to-1

Oregon State: +4000 or 40-to-1

Arizona: +6600 or 66-to-1

DraftKings odds to win Pac-12 North

Oregon: +110 or 1.1-to-1

Washington: +110 or 1.1 to 1

Stanford: +750 or 7.5-to-1

Washington State: +900 or 9-to-1

Cal: +1400 or 14-to-1

Oregon State: +2000 or 20-to-1

Cover photo of Cal's Chase Garbers and Stanford Kyu Blu Kelly is by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

