Pac-12 Football: Former Stanford Player Zach Hoffpauir Dies at Age 26

Former Stanford player Zach Hoffpauir died this week at the age of 26, the Arizona Republic reported. A cause of death was not provided.

Hoffpauir was scheduled to be the defensive backfield coach for Northern Colorado in 2020. He had been hired by Northern Colorado football coach Ed McCaffrey, a former star at Stanford and the NFL and the father of Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey was good friends with Hoffpauir when they were at Stanford. Christian McCaffrey posted an Instagram message:

Ed McCaffrey also posted a message on Instagram:

Hoffpauir’s best season at Stanford was 2014, when he was an honorable mention all-Pac-12 selection at safety.

In the Cardinal’s 38-17 Big Game win over Cal that year, Hoffpauir had seven tackles and a pass breakup.

He played on two of Stanford's Rose Bowl teams.

Hoffpauir left Stanford in 2015 after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 22nd round of the Major League Baseball draft. He played a minor league season that summer.

He returned to Stanford in 2016, but injuries limited his effectiveness.

Stanford football posted a Tweet regarding the loss:

Stanford coach David Shaw also posted a Tweet: