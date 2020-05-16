CalSportsReport
Pac-12 Football: Former Stanford Player Zach Hoffpauir Dies at Age 26

Zach Hoffpauir (left) and Quenton Meeks congratulate each other during a game in 2016Photo by Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Former Stanford player Zach Hoffpauir died this week at the age of 26, the Arizona Republic reported. A cause of death was not provided.

Hoffpauir was scheduled to be the defensive backfield coach for Northern Colorado in 2020. He had been hired by Northern Colorado football coach Ed McCaffrey, a former star at Stanford and the NFL and the father of Christian McCaffrey.

Christian McCaffrey was good friends with Hoffpauir when they were at Stanford. Christian McCaffrey posted an Instagram message:

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday Heaven gained an angel, and I lost one of my best friends in the world. Zach showed me the way when I got to college. He did things the right way. He taught me how to enjoy life. He taught me how to not give a fuck about what people think about me, and to do it my way. He never lost an argument, or a dance battle, and he said what he meant and meant what he said. I never doubted for a second whether or not he had my back. He was a true friend and a great brother to anyone he knew. He was a walking example of how to care for people, a rare soul. We always talked about living simply when we got older: Hunting, fishing, riding bulls, RVing across the country with @beaukitson (One day we’ll do that). We talked about the little things in life and how to never take for granted a loved one. I’ll cherish all the memories we had bro. I love you and your family and I promise we’ll make you proud. Watch over us. Hug your loved ones extra today. 🙏🏼

A post shared by Christian McCaffrey (@christianmccaffrey) on

Ed McCaffrey also posted a message on Instagram:

Hoffpauir’s best season at Stanford was 2014, when he was an honorable mention all-Pac-12 selection at safety.

In the Cardinal’s 38-17 Big Game win over Cal that year, Hoffpauir had seven tackles and a pass breakup.

He played on two of Stanford's Rose Bowl teams.

Hoffpauir left Stanford in 2015 after being selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 22nd round of the Major League Baseball draft. He played a minor league season that summer.

He returned to Stanford in 2016, but injuries limited his effectiveness.

Stanford football posted a Tweet regarding the loss:

Stanford coach David Shaw also posted a Tweet:

