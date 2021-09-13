Pac-12 Odds to Win National Championship: Oregon Now Among Favorites

Suddenly Oregon is among the betting favorites to win a national championship.

Overnight Ducks running back CJ Verdell has gone from relative anonymity to Heisman Trophy contender.

In the blink of an eye, USC went from national championship contender to long shot.

--Betting odds for all Pac-12 teams and the conference’s top Heisman hopefuls listed at the end of the story--

Saturday’s results had major impact on the betting odds, as posted Monday by betonline.ag.

A week ago, Oregon was listed at 40-to-1 odds to win a national championship, but after upsetting Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, the Ducks are down to 16-to-1. The gamblers who bet on Oregon last week must be feeling pretty good about their wager.

Alabama remains the favorite at 7-to-4, with Georgia next at 4-to-1. Surprisingly Ohio State still has shorter odds than Oregon, with the Buckeyes at 10-to-1 on Monday after being 13-to-2 at this time a week ago.

But Oregon is now the No. 6 favorite.

Oregon’s win also gave Verdell a spot in the Heisman race. He was off the board a week ago, but after rushing for 161 yards against Ohio State, he is now a 14-to-1 shot. Of the 19 players with the shortest odds, he is the only one who was off the board a week ago.

Only four players have shorter odds than Verdell this week, with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young the favorite at 11-to-4.

USC turned itself into a long shot by losing at home to Stanford. The Trojans 50-to-1 last week, but now they are 150-to-1. Well, you could get a nice profit on USC if you think Saturday’s loss was a fluke and the Trojans can still win it all.

Perhaps the most interesting odds among Pac-12 teams belonged to UCLA and Arizona State. Even though the Bruins did not play Saturday and saw their AP ranking improve three spots to No. 13, their odds of winning it all got a little longer. They were 66-to-1 last week and are 80-to-1 this week. Meanwhile, Arizona State beat UNLV 37-10, but bettors apparently were not impressed, because the Sun Devils’ odds went from 100-to-1 last week to 125-to-1 this week.

Stanford’s odds got a lot shorter, although the Cardinal is still a distant long shot at 500-to-1.

Five Pac-12 teams were taken off the board completely, because, as of now, they are seen as not having a chance win a national title.

Here are the odds of each Pac-12 team to win a national champion as listed by betonline.ag, with Monday’s odds listed first and last week’s odds second.

National championship odds

Oregon – 16-to-1 this week (40-to-1 last week)

UCLA – 80-to-1 this week (66-to-1 last week)

Arizona State – 125-to-1 this week (100-to-1 last week)

USC – 150-to-1 this week (50-to-1 last week)

Utah – 150-to-1 this week (80-to-1 last week)

Washington – 300-to-1 this week (150-to-1 last week)

Stanford – 500-to-1 this week (1,000-to-1 last week)

Washington State – Off the board (300-to-1 last week)

Cal – Off the board (500-to-1 last week)

Arizona – Off the board (500-to-1 last week)

Colorado – Off the board (500-to-1 last week)

Oregon State – Off the board (1,000-to-1 last week)

Heisman Trophy odds for Pac-12 players

C.J. Verdell, Oregon – 14-to-1 this week (off the board last week)

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State – 40-to-1 this week (40-to-1 last week)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA – 50-to-1 this week (33-to-1 last week)

Kedon Slovis, USC – 50-to-1 this week (33-to-1 last week)

Anthony Brown, Oregon – 50-to-1 this week (50-to-1 last week)

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA – 66-to-1 this week (66-to-1 last week)

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon – 80-to-1 this week (80-to-1 last week)

.

Cover photo of CJ Verdell by Adam Cairns, Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport