Betting Odds to Win Pac-12 Football Title in 2022

Cal is one of the long shots. One site has USC as the conference favorite and another has Oregon.

Which team is the betting favorite to win the Pac-12 football title in 2022 depends on the betting site you choose.

Two sites that produced post-spring odds for the Pac-12 have very different odds, which is not surprising considering the amount of turnover at the quarterback position. Seven of the 12 teams in the conference are expected to have a recent transfer as their starting quarterback this coming season. That leads to a lot of different opinions about what will happen, even among the oddsmakers.

The BetOnline site has USC as the betting favorite, perhaps because Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams will be the Trojans' quarterback and Lincoln Riley is their head coach.

However, the BetRivers Arizona site has Oregon as the betting favorite, maybe because Auburn transfer Bo Nix has a good chance to be the Ducks' starting quarterback and Oregon has a recent history of success in the Pac-12.

Somewhat surprising is that neither site has Utah as its favorite. While USC and Oregon are undergoing significant transitions with new quarterbacks and new head coaches, Utah has a lot of stability with Kyle Whittingham entering his 18th season as the Utes' head coach and 2021 first-team all-conference quarterback Cameron Rising back for another season.

Neither site gives Cal much of chance, presumably because the Bears have few starters returning and will have a new quarterback -- probably Purdue transfer Jack Plummer. BetOnline puts Cal's odds to win the conference at 66-to-1 as the ninth-place team, and Bet Rivers Arizona gives Cal a much better chance at 20-to-1 (+2000) and also places Cal as the ninth-place team.

Obviously, if you like the Bears, you should use the BetOnline odds, because a $10 bet on the Bears would earn you $660 if Cal surprises people and wins the 2022 Pac-12 title.

The Pac-12 does not figure to be particularly strong this coming season, so surprises are possible. With that in mind I might plunk down $10 on Arizona at the BetOnline site, because a Wildcats' title would give me a $5,000 payout.

Here are the odds to win the Pac-12 title

BetOnline,ag

USC -- 2-to-1

Oregon -- 11-to-5

Utah -- 5-to-1

Arizona State -- 17-to-2

UCLA -- 17-to-2

Washington -- 11-to-1

Washington State -- 33-to-1

Oregon State -- 40-to-1

Cal -- 66-to-1

Stanford -- 80-to-1

Colorado -- 200-to-1

Arizona -- 500-to-1

BetRivers Arizona (converted from American odds)

Oregon -- 5-to-2

USC -- 7-to-2

Utah -- 7-to-2

Washington -- 10-to-1

UCLA -- 10-to-1

Washington State -- 12-to-1

Stanford -- 12-to-1

Arizona State -- 16-to-1

Cal -- 20-to-1

Oregon State -- 28-to-1

Arizona -- 40-to-1

Colorado -- 40-to-1

