Pac-12 Football: National Championship, Heisman Trophy Odds

Oregon State is 300-to-1 to win it all; two Oregon players are the Pac-12 Heisman favorites

The odds of Oregon winning the national championship seem to get shorter every week as the Ducks stay undefeated.

They began the season at 40-to-1 odds of winning the national championship and were still 40-to-1 before facing Ohio State. But this week those odds are down to 14-to-1, according to the odds provided by BetOnline.ag. Only three teams have shorter odds – Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma – with Georgia and Alabama tied for the favorite role at 7-to-4

Meanwhile, Oregon State is making its first appearance after being off the board in previous weeks. The Beavers’ blowout victory over USC improved their record to 3-1, and BetOnline.ag now places their odds at 300-to-1, long odds to be sure but at least on the board.

Five other Pac-12 teams have done well enough to earn a place on the betting board, but the Ducks are the only ones that seem to be within range, based on betting odds. UCLA’s odds were 66-to-1 after beating LSU, but now those odds are up to 150-to-1. USC had odds of 33-to-1 last January, but the Trojans are barely on the board now at 500-to-1.

Meanwhile, Oregon has two players who are not too far below the favorites in the Heisman Trophy race, and neither was even on the board when the season began. This week Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown and running back CJ Verdell are both at 40-to-1 to win the Heisman, well behind the co-favorites, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral. (Alabama and Mississippi play each other this weekend.) Verdell’s odds, which were at 14-to-1 following his big game against Ohio State, have become a little longer following so-so games the past two weeks.

Only two other Pac-12 players -- Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA and Jayden Daniels of Arizona State -- are is even on the board for wagering to win the Heisman.

The most interesting case is USC quarterback Kedon Slovis. Back in January, when odds for the 2021 season were first posted, he had the shortest odds of any Pac-12 player and was the fourth-highest favorite in the country at 12-to-1, the same as Alabama’s Young. However, he and the Trojans have struggled this season to the point where he is no longer on the board.

Here are the BetOnline.ag odds for Pac-12 teams to win the national championship. We list the current odds first (in boldface), then list what their odds were on the preceding weeks, with the date of that listing in parentheses. (OTB = Off The Board)

Oregon: 14-to-1 (current) ….. 16-to-1 (9/20), 16-to-1 (9/13), 40-to-1 (9/7), 50-to-1 (9/2), 40-to-1 (1/12)

UCLA: 150-to-1 (current) ….. 150-to-1 (9/20), 80-to-1 (9/13), 66-to-1 (9/7), 100-to-1 (9/2), 100-to-1 (1/12)

Arizona State: 250-to-1 (current) ….. 300-to-1 (9/20), 125-to-1 (9/13), 100-to-1 (9/7), 100-to-1 (9/2), 100-to-1 (1/12)

Washington: 250-to-1 (current) ….. 250-to-1 (9/20), 300-to-1 (9/13), 150-to-1 (9/7), 80-to-1 (9/2), 50-to-1 (1/12)

Utah: 300-to-1 (current) ….. 300-to-1 (9/20), 150-to-1 (9/13), 80-to-1 (9/7), 80-to-1 (9/2), 150-to-1 (1/12)

Oregon State: 300-to-1 (current) ….. OTB (9/20), OTB (9/13), OTB (9/7), OTB (9/2), OTB (1/12)

USC: 500-to-1 (current) ….. 150-to-1 (9/20), 150-to-1 (9/13), 50-to-1 (9/7), 50-to-1 (9/2), 33-to-1 (1/12)

Stanford: 750-to-1 (current) ….. 500-to-1 (9/20), 500-to-1 (9/13), 1,000-to-1 (9/7), 250-to-1 (9/2), 250-to-1 (1/12)

No odds provided for Cal, Arizona, Washington State and Colorado, all of whom are off the board.

The odds for Pac-12 players to win the Heisman Trophy, followed by the odds in preceding weeks

Anthony Brown, Oregon, quarterback: 40-to-1 (current) ….. 50-to-1 (9/20), 50-to-1 (9/13), 50-to-1 (9/7), 50-to-1 (9/2), OTB (7/26), OTB (1/5)

CJ Verdell, Oregon, running back: 40-to-1 (current) ….. 25-to-1 (9/20), 14-to-1 (9/13), OTB (9/7), OTB (9/2), OTB (7/26), OTB (1/5)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, quarterback: 100-to-1 (current) ….. 66-to-1 (9/20), 50-to-1 (9/13), 50-to-1 (9/7), 50-to-1 (7/26), OTB (1/5)

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State, quarterback: 100-to-1 (current) ….. 80-to-1 (9/20), 40-to-1 (9/13), 40-to-1 (9/7), 33-to-1 (9/2), 28-to-1 (7/26), 14-to-1 (1/5)

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, defensive end: OTB (current) ….. OTB (9/20), 80-to-1 (9/13), 80-to-1 (9/7), 66-to-1 (9/2), OTB (7/26), OTB (1/5)

Kedon Slovis, USC, quarterback: OTB (current) ….. OTB (9/20), 50-to-1 (9/13), 33-to-1 (9/7), 20-to-1 (9/2), 16-to-1 (7/26), 12-to-1 (1/5)

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, running back: OTB (current) ….. OTB (9/20), 66-to-1 (9/13), 66-to-1 (9/7), OTB (9/2), OTB (7/26), OTB )1/5)

