Pac-12 Football Picks: Oregon Was Favored Over UCLA, But Now It's Not

Betting line has changed in several conference games this weekend, as we make out picks against the spread

The most important Pac-12 game this week is also the most interesting from a betting standpoint.

No. 10 Oregon began the week as a 3-point favorite over unranked UCLA in Saturday's 12:30 p.m. game. But gamblers recognized that the Ducks have not been impressive lately and that brought money in on the Bruins, who became the favorite by Tuesday.

As of Thursday, UCLA was a 1 1/2-point favorite in this pivotal game, which will tell us a lot about which teams should be considered the front-runners in the Pac-12 North and South.

The other pivotal game in the Pac-12 this week features Utah traveling to Oregon State, and while the Utes are still the favorites, the point spread has shrunk from 4 points to 3.

The lines on other Pac-12 games this week are changing too.

Washington is just 2-4 and in danger of having its first losing season since 2009, but the Huskies are favorites on the road against winless Arizona, and the spread is growing. The Wildcat were 15-point underdogs when the week began, but by Thursday they were 18-point underdogs.

And who can predict USC, which is better on the road than at home, or Washington State, which lost its head coach? The Trojans are 7-point underdogs at Notre Dame after starting the week as 5-point dogs, and WSU is a 4-point underdog to BYU after beginning the week as 2-point underdogs..

See what you think of our picks against the spread.

All picks against the spread

Consensus betting line from vegasinsider.com

Friday

WASHINGTON (minus-18) at ARIZONA, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Jake: The Wildcats are 18-point underdogs at home to a 2-4 team? That’s embarrassing. Arizona will gather all its strength and motivation . . . and lose by 17. Pick: Arizona.

Jeff: Washington has been a disappointment. Arizona has been a disaster, losing its five games vs. FBS opponents by an average of more than 21 points. Pick: Washington

Saturday

OREGON (plus-1 1/2) at UCLA, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Jake: The Ducks are trending downward, and UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is better than Oregon QB Anthony Brown. Pick: UCLA

Jeff: Oregon continues to be not quite as good as I expected, and UCLA has consistently exceeded what I thought. Pick: UCLA

COLORADO (plus-9) at CAL, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: Colorado is feeling pretty good about itself after beating Arizona 34-0, but it’s time for Cal to put it all together. Pick: Cal

Jeff: This is the start of the second half of Cal’s schedule and unless the Bears want the next six to be as disappointing as the first six, they needed to bring execution and desperation to this one. Pick: Cal

BYU (minus-4) at WASHINGTON STATE, 12:30 p.m, FS1

Jake: Can Washington State players recover from the loss of their head coach and several assistant coaches in six days? Pick: BYU

Jeff: BYU has lost two in a row after a 5-0 start. WSU has lost its head coach and four assistants after a 3-game win streak, But the visiting Cougars are 3-0 this season against the Pac-12. Pick: BYU

USC (plus-7) at NOTRE DAME, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Jake: USC is better on the road – 0-3 and allowing 43.0 points in Pac-12 home games, 2-0 and scoring 41.0 points in conference road games. The Trojans won't get booed in South Bend. Pick: USC

Jeff: The Fighting Irish delivered the kind of comeback victory over Virginia Tech two weeks ago that can propel a team. USC appears to have no idea what they’re about. Pick: Notre Dame

UTAH (minus-3) at OREGON STATE, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: Oregon State is home and coming off a bye, and it is ninth nationally in rushing offense. Utah QB Cameron Rising would have to have a great game for the Utes to win. Pick: Oregon State

Jeff: Utah is the hottest team in the Pac-12 and quarterback Cameron Rising is one of the reasons. In wins over USC and Arizona State the past two weeks, he has completed 70 percent for 553 yards with five touchdowns and has rushed for 86 yards and two more TDs. Pick: Utah

Cover photo of UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is by Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

