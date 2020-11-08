No 20 USC staged an impressive rally, scoring two touchdowns in a span of 92 seconds late in the game, to overtake Arizona State 28-27 at the L.A. Coliseum in a long-awaited Pac-12 opener on Saturday.

But the game should grab the attention of Cal fans because the Sun Devils looked quite formidable for much of the morning (!) into the lunch hour.

Assuming Cal is cleared to play next week, the Bears will open their season at Tempe against an ASU team that introduced us to a pair of impressive newcomers in the backfield.

Freshman running back DeaMonte “Chip” Trayamun, a 5-foot-11, 230-pounder from Akron, Ohio, averaged 7.0 yards per rush, totaled 84 yards and scored two touchowns. And Rachaad White, a transfer from Mt. San Antonio College in southern California, rushed for 76 yards and caught three passes for 70 yards, including a 55-yard TD reception.

That’s 230 yards rushing and receiving from two running backs who were not part of things a year ago when the Sun Devils beat Cal 24-17 in Berkeley.

ASU’s chief offensive weapon is sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels, who ran for 111 yards against the Trojans. He had two runs of more than 30 yards.

But ASU played much of the game without top receiving target Frank Darby, who left the game with a rib injury he sustained in the first quarter and did not return. Without Darby, Daniels was just 11 for 23 for 134 yards and a touchdown, and he passed for just 21 yards in the second half.

Darby’s availability against Cal will be important. Then again, Cal’s availability is also in limbo.

"The thing I've learned about college football, they can score at any moment," ASU coach Herm Edwards said. "We had an opportunity defensively to get off the field a couple of times, and we didn't do it. We gave their offense life, and they were able to make the plays. I just think we're going to grow from this, put it behind us and get ready to play next week."

On Saturday, USC looked talented but dysfunctional for much of the game. The Trojans had four turnovers, twice failed to convert fourth-and-1 plays and scored no points off ASU’s two first-half giveaways.

But sophomore Kedon Slovis made huge plays at the finish to pull out the victory for USC. His 21-yard touchdown pass to Drake London with 1:20 left capped the comeback that was made possible when the Trojans executed a successful onside kick with just under 3 minutes left.

Bru McCoy caught a deflected 26-yard TD pass from Slovis with 2:52 left to cut ASU’s lead to 27-21 and set up the onside kick try.

"Well, it reminds you of 2020, doesn't it?" USC coach Clay Helton said. "A year of adversity and finding a way to overcome hard situations. I'm proud of our football team. We made it."

Slovis was 40-for-55 for 381 yards and London, a 6-5 sophomore wideout, caught 8 passes for 125 yards.

.

*** Story will be updated after late games

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page