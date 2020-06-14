Six Pac-12 Football Teams Begin Voluntary Workouts Monday -- Not Cal

Six Pac-12 football teams reportedly will begin voluntary on-campus workouts on Monday, June 15, but Cal is not one of them.

The 247Sports website provided information on the preseason schedule of all the Pac-12 teams, and it also gave a list of the starting dates of voluntary workouts of all Power 5 conference teams.

The Pac-12 announced in late May that its members are allowed to begin voluntary workouts June 15, but it remains unclear when the Golden Bears will allow their athletes back on campus to begin those workouts. Cal might make an announcement within the next several days regarding its plans.

Many Power 5 conference teams have already begun voluntary workouts, and most will have started by June 15. For example, all 14 Southeastern Conference teams began voluntary workouts on June 8.

Cal’s return date is complicated by the restrictive protocols imposed by the state of California, Alameda County and the City of Berkeley. Alameda County has been the most conservative of all Bay Area counties when it comes to reopening businesses.

The Bears’ early starting date for its season opener also plays a role in when they are allowed to start preseason camp

Based on NCAA rules approved recently, the allowable starting date of each of three activities would be determined by the date of the team’s first game. Voluntary workouts would come before the first of those three activity groups – 1. required workouts, 2. enhanced training, 3. preseason camp.

Since Cal’s first game is scheduled for Aug. 29 at UNLV, the Bears could start activities earlier than most other schools. Cal could begin required workouts on July 6, enhanced training on July 17 and preseason camp on July 31. All those dates could be delayed depending on when Cal decides to begin its voluntary workouts.

UNLV was scheduled to begin voluntary workouts on June 8, according to the Las Vegas Sun. TCU, Cal’s second opponent, will begin voluntary workouts June 15. TCU’s Sept. 5 game at Cal is the Horned Frogs’ season opener.

UCLA and Arizona are the only other Pac-12 schools that begin their regular seasons on the weekend of Aug. 29. The others all start the following weekend.

The six Pac-12 teams that will begin voluntary workouts June 15 (according to 247 Sports)

Arizona – Season opener: Aug. 29 vs. Hawaii.

Arizona State – Season opener, Sept. 3 vs. Northern Arizona

Colorado – Season opener: Colorado State, Sept. 5

Oregon State – Season opener: Sept. 3, Oklahoma State

Utah – Season opener: Sept. 3, BYU

Washington State – Season opener: Sept. 5, Utah State

.

The six Pac-12 schools that have not announced their plans for voluntary workouts

Cal – Season opener, Aug. 29, UNLV

Oregon – Season opener: Sept. 5, North Dakota State

Stanford – Season opener: Sept. 5, William and Mary

UCLA – Season opener: Aug. 29, New Mexico State

USC – Season opener: Sept. 5, Alabama

Washington – Season opener: Sept. 5, Michigan

A list of when schools in the other four power conferences began or will begin voluntary workouts was provided by 247 Sports in a June 11 story.

