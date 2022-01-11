Pac-12 Football: Utah, Oregon, USC Projected as Top-25 Teams in 2022

Pac-12 teams Utah, Oregon and USC are getting some respect in projections for next season’s top-25 college football rankings.

These early rankings are little more than educated guesses, and that is particularly true for the 2022 season, since many elite players in the transfer portal have yet to choose their next school.

We took a look at five sites that posted early 2022 top-25 rankings – Sports Illustrated, ESPN, The Sporting News, CBS Sports and Athlon Sports -- and Utah seems to be the Pac-12 team with the most promise. Its highest ranking in the five sites is No. 5 with a low of 13th.

The most uncertainty surrounds USC, which is ranked as high as 13th by Sports Illustrated, but is unranked by Athlon Sports. That’s probably because of the uncertainty at quarterback and the impact Lincoln Riley may or may not have on the program in his first season. USC's top two quarterbacks of 2021 – Kedon Slovis (committed to Pitt) and Jaxson Dart (uncommitted) – have hit the transfer portal, but there are hints that Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams may reunite with Riley at USC.

Oregon is ranked in each top-25, but Utah, USC and the Ducks are the only Pac-12 teams included in these early 2022 rankings.

Not surprisingly Alabama is No. 1 in all five early 2022 top-25 rankings, with Ohio State and Georgia close behind.

Here is how the five sites saw Pac-12 teams, with their comments about the teams included:

Sports Illustrated (Pat Forde)

5. UTAH

The Utes lose a few key contributors off their Rose Bowl team, but more are coming back. Running back Tavion Thomas is returning after a 21-touchdown season, and so is quarterback Cameron Rising. The defense should again be nasty. They open with a winnable game at Florida that could be a springboard into a big season.

13. USC

The Lincoln Riley Effect should be immediate .With both Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart transferring, the door is wide open for mega-talent Caleb Williams to follow Riley to Norman to Los Angeles and take over the quarterback position. (Fellow Oklahoma evacuee Mario Williams may well be coming with him as a big-time receiver.) Beyond the talent infusion, Riley should have a cleaner team in terms of penalties and turnover margin than what we saw from the Trojans in the Clay Helton Era.

20. OREGON

The Ducks are losing plenty from their Pac-12 North championship team, including head coach Mario Cristobal. But Cristobal signed three straight top-10 recruiting classes from 2019 to ’21, so there is talent on hand waiting for an opportunity. Noah Sewell might be the nation’s best inside linebacker and will be the centerpiece of Dan Lanning’s defense. Mercurial quarterback Bo Nix arrives from Auburn, where he made a lot of things happen (some good, some bad).

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

7. UTAH

2021 record: 10-4 (8-1 Pac-12) Starters expected to return: 7 offense, 6 defense, 2 special teams Key starters expected to leave: LB Devin Lloyd, LB Nephi Sewell, DE Mike Tafua, WR Britain Covey, RB TJ Pledger, C Nick Ford, OT Bamidele Olaseni, S Vonte Davis Key additions: LB Mohamoud Diabate, QB Nathan Johnson, ATH Justius Lowe, LB Lander Barton, S Elijah Davis, LB Justin Medlock, WR Landon Morris, TE Logan Kendall Outlook: The Utes' inspiring season ended with a disappointing 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Still, Kyle Whittingham and his team did amazing work following the tragic death of two players. The Utes should again be favored to win the Pac-12, even with star players such as Lloyd, Sewell and Covey departing for the NFL. Last week, the Utes added transfer Diabate, who was Florida's second-leading tackler last season. Quarterback Cameron Rising will enter the offseason as the undisputed starter. The Utes open the 2022 season at Florida and also play San Diego State in a nonconference game.

12. OREGON

2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Pac-12) Starters expected to return: 8 offense, 7 defense, 2 special teams Key starters expected to leave: DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, CB Mykael Wright, CB DJ James, QB Anthony Brown, WR Devon Williams, G George Moore, S Verone McKinley III Key additions: QB Bo Nix, LB Devon Jackson, ATH Jalil Tucker, DE Gracen Halton, S Trejon Williams, LB Harrison Taggart, DB Christian Gonzalez, DT Sam Taimani Outlook: After former coach Mario Cristobal bolted to return to Miami, his alma mater, the Ducks are gambling on Lanning, a first-time head coach. Lanning inherits a defense that loses Thibodeaux, potentially the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but brings back a lot of talent, including LB Noah Sewell, CB Dontae Manning and NT Popo Aumavae. Only three starters on offense are expected to leave, and Lanning is bringing in former Auburn starter Nix to compete for the starting quarterback job. Even with Lanning's inexperience, there's enough in place for the Ducks to win the Pac-12 North again. The Ducks open the season against Georgia in Atlanta and play BYU at home.

22. USC

2021 record: 4-8 (3-6 Pac-12) Starters expected to return: 6 offense, 6 defense, 2 special teams Key starters expected to leave: WR Drake London, LB Drake Jackson, LB Kana'i Mauga, CB Chris Steele, CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, G Liam Jimmons, T Jalen McKenzie. Key additions: WR Terrell Bynum, DT Tashawn Manning, CB Domani Jackson, RB Raleek Brown, C Zion Branch, CB Fabian Ross, DE Earl Barquet, OT Bobby Haskins Outlook: Lincoln Riley inherited a top-five program from Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, but he's taking on a mess at USC. The Trojans are coming off their worst season in 30 years and haven't won more than eight games since 2017. On Monday, QB Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal (former starter Kedon Slovis has already transferred to Pittsburgh), potentially opening the door for former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to rejoin Riley at USC. London caught 88 passes in just eight games and will be sorely missed. The right side of the offensive line will have to be replaced; Haskins started at left tackle at Virginia last season. New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will have to rebuild the linebacker corps and secondary. Riley won't work miracles in his first season, but there's enough talent to make noise in the mediocre Pac-12.

.

CBS Sports (Dennis Dodd)

13. UTAH

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff says his league is undersized in both lines. That's not the case at Utah where the Utes specialize in playing bully ball. Ask Oregon. Kyle Whittingham has assembled seasons of at least nine wins in six of the last seven campaigns. A rare nonconference battle with Florida opens the season.

14. USC

Lincoln Riley needs a quarterback. That problem could be solved as soon as Caleb Williams makes up his mind. If not, Jaxon Dart is capable of leading the offense if he's pulled out of the transfer portal. Before anything happens, the Trojans have to get tougher up front. Watch Alex Grinch take another step as a defensive coordinator.

18. OREGON

Georgia in the season opener in Atlanta? Yes, please. Dan Lanning gets to measure himself as a head coach right away playing his old team. Cristobal has left a stocked cupboard. Watching a rookie coach from the SEC chase a Pac-12 title -- the Ducks may be favored -- will be fun to watch.

.

The Sporting News (Blill Bender)

9. OREGON

Dan Lanning left Georgia to become the Ducks’ new coach, and it’s a move that’s going to make a long-term difference in Eugene. In the short term, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix transferred and should be the starting quarterback. Byron Cardwell could be a breakout star at tailback along with a young receiving corps. Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe return to lead a talented defense. The Ducks were humbled twice by Utah in Pac-12 play, but this is the most-talented team in the Pac-12 in 2022.

10. UTAH

The Utes will fly under the radar again, but the defending Pac-12 champions will be in the mix with longtime coach Kyle Whittingham. Quarterback Cam Rising settled in as a reliable starter, and Tavion Thomas is back at running back. The defense loses linebacker Devin Lloyd, but Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate could be an instant impact player at the position. Speaking of Florida, that is where the Utes will open the season in a high-profile non-conference game for the Pac-12.

21. USC

The Trojans could be ranked higher in a lot of preseason polls based on the Lincoln Riley effect. It is a big-time hire for USC, and he should revive the offense around the right quarterback. Is Jaxson Dart that QB for 2022? That is one engaging question around a roster that should be good enough to compete for a Pac-12 South championship. It might be a year or two before the Trojans are ready for the playoff conversation.

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

7. UTAH

The Utes suffered a heartbreaking loss in the Rose Bowl after claiming the program’s first Pac-12 title, but coach Kyle Whittingham’s team has a good shot to get revenge in ’22 with the pieces in place. Quarterback Cameron Rising was instrumental in the team’s rebound from a 1-2 start, and a full offseason to work as the starter will only help the California native continue to develop under coordinator Andy Ludwig. The backfield is set to lose TJ Pledger to the NFL, but Tavion Thomas (1,108 rushing yards) has already said that he is returning. Additionally, tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid will both be back. The Utes should have one of the top offensive lines in the Pac-12 next fall. Defensively, linebacker Devin Lloyd and lineman Mika Tafua will be missed, but the depth chart featured mostly underclassmen. Cornerback Clark Phillips III should push for All-America honors. Utah opens at Florida on Sept. 3 and gets UCLA, Washington State and Oregon on the road in conference play. The Oct. 15 matchup versus USC could decide the winner of the Pac-12 South.

14. OREGON

The Pac-12 North enters 2022 in a state of transition with three new coaches, but Oregon’s Dan Lanning inherits a team capable of winning the division. The Ducks open with Lanning’s former team (Georgia) in the season opener, but the home slate features matchups against BYU, UCLA, Washington and Utah. Auburn transfer Bo Nix will battle with Ty Thompson to start at quarterback, and the winner should have one of the Pac-12’s top offensive lines at their disposal. Oregon doesn’t lack for promising options at the skill positions, including receivers Devon Williams, Kris Hutson and Troy Franklin. However, running backs Travis Dye and CJ Verdell could opt to go pro. Lanning’s impact should be felt on a defense that allowed 27 points a game and 5.4 yards per play in ’21. Injuries enabled several players to gain valuable experience, and linebackers Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe return to anchor a unit losing edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, cornerback Mykael Wright and safety Verone McKinley III to the NFL.

.

.

