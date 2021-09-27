Surprise of the Year: Oregon State Ascends to No. 4 in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

Oregon State continues its ascent in our weekly SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings, climbing to No. 4 after its overpowering win at USC.

The Beavers were 10th in our preseason poll of six writers who cover Pac-12 programs within the SI team site network, and they stayed there after losing 30-21 at Purdue in their season-opening game.

But with wins over Hawaii, Idaho and most recently — for the first time since 1960 — conquering the Trojans 45-27 at the L.A. Coliseum, OSU climbed to No. 8, then No. 6 and now No. 4. They finishing just one point behind No. 3 Arizona State.

Unbeaten Oregon was less than overwhelming in a 41-19 home victory over winless Arizona but remained the unanimous pick for the No. 1 spot for the third straight week.

Cal, which was tied for eighth with Washington a week ago, slipped to No. 9 after its 31-24 overtime loss in Seattle. The Huskies jumped a spot to No. 7, with USC sliding in between them at No. 8.

Washington State, which visits Cal on Saturday, is tied for 10th along with Colorado.

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 4-0, 1-0 72 points

2. UCLA 3-1, 1-0 65

3. Arizona State 3-1, 1-0 57

4. Oregon State 3-1,1-0 56

5. Stanford 2-2, 1-1 45

6. Utah 2-2, 1-0 41

7. Washington 2-2, 1-0 39

8. USC 2-2, 1-2 32

9. Cal 1-3, 0-1 24

10t. Colorado 1-3, 0-1 15

10t. Washington State 1-3, 0-2 15

12. Arizona 0-4, 0-1 7

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Stanford; 6. Utah; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Cal; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: Again, another not great week for the Pac-12. Oregon appears to be the only hope for the conference’s national pedigree.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Oregon State; 4. Arizona State; 5. Stanford; 6. Utah; 7. USC; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona.

Comment: The easy picks are the one at the top and the one at the bottom, although it’s starting to look like the Pac-12 has a bunch of pretty bad teams lingering in the bottom half of the rankings.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. Oregon State; 3. UCLA; 4. Stanford; 5. Arizona State; 6. USC; 7. Utah; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Arizona; 12. Colorado

Comment: Oregon State continues to impress and looks like they've found their quarterback in Chance Nolan. Oregon's game against Stanford this week looks significantly more meaningful than many expected before the season, and the Ducks look vulnerable after an underwhelming performance against Arizona. It looks like the Bruins moved on from the Fresno State loss and should be dangerous the rest of the way.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Utah; 6. Stanford; 7. Washington; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comments: All eyes are surely on Oregon vs. UCLA coming up on Oct. 23, but don’t sleep on Arizona State visiting the Rose Bowl on Oct. 2. Far and away the two best teams in the Pac-12 South will go head-to-head in what stands to be a key matchup for the hierarchy of the division by year’s end. Oregon State showed they can be fun and legit, while USC’s performance up in Pullman a week ago was clearly a flash in the pan.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Washington; 5. Oregon State; 6. Utah; 7. Stanford; 8. USC; 9. Cal; 10. Washington State; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans disappoint again with a brutal loss to the Oregon State Beavers at home, 45-27. This was the first time the team has lost to the Beavs in the Coliseum since 1960. As the Bruins and Ducks continue to rise, the Trojans begin to fall further down the rankings.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Arizona State; 4. Oregon State; 5. Washington; 6. Stanford; 7. Utah; 8. Cal; 9. USC; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: Is this the year of the Oregon schools? Both of them! The Beavers give hope to underdogs everywhere after ending six decades of futility against USC in Los Angeles. They haven’t been this good since Jonathan Smith played at OSU. If they can beat Washington at home, always a nemesis, anything goes.

Cover photo of Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor by Troy Wayrynen, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo