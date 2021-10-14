Pac-12 Football Picks: This is Not a Venture For the Weak of Heart

    • October 14, 2021
    Pac-12 Football Picks: Try Choosing Winners (Against the Spread) at Your Own Peril

    Even the oddsmakers seem to be flailing a bit at this week's schedule of matchups.
    Author:

    Yes, picking Pac-12 football games against the spread is tough business.

    We proved that again last week, going a combined 1-7 in the four games.

    The oddsmakers are having just as much difficulty.

    Here are three examples:

    — Arizona State began the week as a 2-point favorite to win at Utah. The money has shifted and the game is now a pick-em.

    — UCLA apparently was headed to Seattle as a 1-point favorite to beat Washington. The line has flip-flopped with the Huskies currently listed as a 1.5 point favorite.

    — Stanford at Washington State opened as a pick-em. But bettors obviously don’t believe in the Cougars and Stanford is now a 1.5-point favorite.

    All of this points to parity within the conference which is at the same enviable but also suggestive of there being no real powerhouse this season.

    There was no such dramatic change on Cal’s game at Oregon. The ninth-ranked Ducks opened as a 14-point favorite and the line has shifted just a half-point, making Oregon a 13.5-point favorite on Friday night.

    All picks against the spread

    Consensus betting line from vegasinsider.com

    Last week: Jake 0-4, Jeff 1-3

    This season: Jake 26-22-1, Jeff 21-27-1

    Friday

    CAL (plus-13.5) AT OREGON, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

    Jake: Everybody is doubting Oregon these days, and I think the Bears can stay close. Pick: Cal

    Jeff: It’s one thing beating the Ducks in Berkeley. Autzen Stadium is a different deal. Pick: Oregon

    Saturday

    ARIZONA (plus-6) at COLORADO, 12:30 p.m.

    Jake: With Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud out for the season, the Wildcats will lose their 18th straight game. Pick: Colorado

    Jeff: Arizona has lost 17 in a row, dating back to . . . a 35-30 road victory over Colorado in October 2019. That outcome tempted me, but . . . Pick: Colorado

    STANFORD (minus-1.5) at WASHINGTON STATE 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

    Jake: The Cougars are on a bit of a roll, and they are home. But I have confidence in Tanner McKee. Pick: Stanford

    Jeff: Sure, the Cardinal looked overmatched by Arizona State. But a team that can beat USC and Oregon can win at WSU. Pick: Stanford.

    UCLA (plus-1.5) at WASHINGTON, 5:30 p.m.,

    Jake: The Huskies are home and coming off a bye, but the Bruins’ ground game will be the difference. Pick: UCLA

    Jeff: Not sure UW is a terrific team, but Husky Stadium in a daunting venue. Pick: Washington

    ARIZONA STATE (pick) AT UTAH, 7 p.m., ESPN

    Jake: The most important Pac-12 game of the week is a tossup, but the difference is Jayden Daniels. Utah QB Cameron Rising won't duplicate what he did against USC. Pick: Arizona State.

    Jeff: Game of the Year in the Pac-12 South. So far, anyway. We’ll see how effective Utes quarterback Cameron Rising is against an ASU defense that ranks 10th nationally with 21 sacks. Pick: Arizona State

    Cover photo of Oregon running back Travis Dye by Chris Pietsch, Eugene Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services

    Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

